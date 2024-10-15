New Research From Mower Highlights the Impact of Friendship for Business Performance

Data presents compelling support for the value of customer relationships built on trust, relevance and affection

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Leading independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency Mower has released its 2024 Making Fierce Friends report, a study revealing brands that build authentic relationships with their customers-leveraging key drivers of connection - trust, relevance and affection-are better positioned for long-term business success. The insights stem from a survey of over 3,000 B2B and B2C decision-makers responsible for buying decisions across various industries, including utilities and energy efficiency, home improvement, healthcare, travel & tourism and financial services.

Mower's 2024 Making Fierce Friends research highlights the impact of using friendship as a brand operating system, concluding that genuine connections can powerfully enhance business performance. Among the key findings:

B2B decision makers who feel brands met their expectations are 2.6x more likely than the average buyer to recommend it to others, and those who've had a trusted history with a brand are 3.8x more likely to be a repeat buyer.

Consumers who've built enough trust with a company to consider themselves attached to it are 2.1x more likely than the average buyer to increase overall spend and 2x more likely to be a proactive advocate for the company.

B2B decision makers who say brands feel like the right fit are 2.1x more likely than the average buyer to develop a long-term relationship with them, and those who are satisfied by a relevant brand are 2.5x more likely to be a repeat buyer.

B2B decision makers who report being passionate about a brand are 3x more likely than the average buyer to pay a higher price point and those who feel seen by brands are 4.1x more likely to view the brand as an actual partner.

"When you have friendship, you have a rewarding relationship that is nurtured over time with listening, caring and advising. You have a connection that can withstand challenging moments. You have a competitive advantage," said Stephanie Crockett, Mower's president and CEO. "Our research indicates that brands that invest in and prioritize creating authentic connections have a clear path to sustainable business growth. This correlates with a fundamental principle that has long guided our work here at Mower: friendship is the tie that binds buyers to brands."

The employee-owned agency's approach to effective integrated marketing communications is rooted in creating deep emotional connections between people and brands. Mower's work is centered in Making Fierce Friends through authentic connections and an approach that strategically integrates the three drivers of friendship: Trust, Relevance and Affection.

"When trust, relevance and affection align, brands cultivate fierce friendships with their customers and catapult all business-driving measures," said Doug Kamp, Mower's chief creative officer. "Brands that master these three elements see increased loyalty, advocacy and revenue growth, which means they can outperform their competitors and foster more devoted customers who are not easily swayed by price or alternatives. These research findings validate our core belief that relationship-building isn't optional-it's a necessity."

The report also translates these findings into actionable insights for marketers to incorporate meaningful relationship-building into their brand strategy. Learn more about the Making Fierce Friends research and download the full report here.

About Mower

Mower is a 100% employee owned and digitally integrated independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency. Women-led, it has professional staff in 18 cities throughout the U.S. With the mission of Making Fierce Friends between brands, customers and stakeholders, Mower delivers strategic insights and counsel, digital solutions, smart creative and award-winning results to clients in a wide range of industries and service sectors, including Energy & Sustainability, Healthcare, Financial Services, Travel & Tourism, Building & Construction, and Transportation & Logistics. It has earned top industry accolades from Clio, Cannes and ANA B2 awards and is the only full-service independent agency ranked in Ad Age, B2B Marketing, PRWeek and Chief Marketer. Mower is part of two global agency networks- thenetworkone and IPREX -as well as the 4A's .

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT

Alison Boghosian

Mower

860-922-3887

aboghosian@mower.com

SOURCE: Mower

View the original press release on accesswire.com