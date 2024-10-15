The Olive Book Launches New SAT Prep Website Offering Realistic Digital Practice Tests and Expert Learning Resources

Designed for visual learners, the new SAT platform features 18 realistic practice tests, interactive lessons, and a 140-point score increase guarantee

BLACKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / The Olive Book, the innovative leader in digital SAT preparation, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, designed specifically for visual learners preparing for the new digital SAT format. Founded by Michael Ermann, a tenured Virginia Tech professor with over 20 years of teaching experience, The Olive Book offers a dynamic and accessible way for students to achieve their highest SAT scores.

With the transition to a fully digital SAT in 2024, students need effective, real-world practice to succeed on test day. The Olive Book rises to the challenge with 18 realistic digital SAT practice tests, meticulously designed to mirror the new exam format. These tests include adaptive question modules, just like the actual test so that students can experience the timing, difficulty, and environment they'll face on the big day. The platform also integrates the Desmos graphing calculator, now a crucial feature of the digital SAT math section.

The newly revamped website showcases high-quality animated lessons and step-by-step video solutions, making complex topics easier to grasp and retain. Specially tailored for visual learners, these engaging animations simplify difficult concepts, helping students strengthen their understanding in both the Math and Reading/Writing sections of the SAT.

"We've designed this platform to empower students to tackle the digital SAT with confidence," said Michael Ermann, founder of The Olive Book. "We understand the new format can feel intimidating, but with our practice tests, video solutions, and personalized learning tools, students will feel prepared to achieve their highest potential."

Additional features include:

Expert strategies for visual learners: Proven tips to boost understanding and retention.

Interactive quizzes and progress tracking: Students can measure their improvement in real-time, identifying key areas for further practice.

Desmos video solutions: Break down math problems step-by-step using the same calculator interface found in the digital SAT.

Olive Book was born from Ermann's deep passion for accessible, visual education. His first platform, Amber Book, transformed architectural exam prep and is now the top licensure exam resource in that profession. Drawing from his extensive experience as a professor, architect, and tutor, Ermann's SAT prep platform is designed to bridge gaps in learning and improve student outcomes-guaranteeing at least a 140-point increase in SAT scores or a full refund.

With The Olive Book, students preparing for the digital SAT now have the tools they need to succeed, with engaging lessons, realistic tests, and actionable feedback-all in one easy-to-use platform.

For more information, please visit: www.olive-book.com.

About The Olive Book

At Olive Book, our mission is to transform SAT preparation by providing you with the most engaging, effective, and accessible test prep materials on the planet. We believe in the power of visual learning and have designed our content to cater to the needs of visual learners and busy students. Our goal is to simplify the SAT prep process, making it both effective and enjoyable so that you have the opportunity to achieve your highest potential score.

