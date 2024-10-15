Elestrals LLC: Elestrals Unveils Elestrals Clash!: A New Digital Battleground for Casters

Embark on a Cross-Platform Journey to Ascend to Immortality

DANBURY, CN / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Elestrals, the record-setting trading card game (TCG), proudly announces Elestrals Clash!, a groundbreaking cross-platform experience. This free-to-play desktop and mobile client will offer seamless, fully automated gameplay, transforming how Casters clash and allowing players to engage in strategic battles wherever they are. Join the upcoming Kickstarter offering exciting stretch goals like Alpha/Beta Access, Exclusive Digital Goods, Physical Promo Cards, Booster Boxes, Uncut Sheets, and more.





From towering peaks to shadowy forests and ocean depths, uncover the mythical, enchanted creatures known as Elestrals. Wield their Elemental forces and clash for supremacy on a brand-new digital platform in an epic battle to Ascend to Immortality. Whether it's Earth, Fire, Water, Thunder, Wind, Frost, Solar, or Lunar, fate lies in your hands.

A Proven Development Team

Elestrals Clash! immerses players in rich 3D environments where strategy meets spectacle. The talented team behind Elestrals Clash! has a history of success in the TCG space, previously building a widely used fan-made app, Pixelborn, that quickly gained traction in the community. With their help and experience,the Elestrals team will adapt their knowledge for Elestrals Clash!, allowing us to create a fun and cost-effective solution for players.

Cosmetics: A Player-First Approach

Casters can look forward to unlocking exclusive items via Pandora's Box, a dynamic system that unlocks rare art, backgrounds, sleeves, animations, and more, adding personalized flair to each player's journey. Our Pantheon Battle Pass will also offer progression-based rewards, with premium and free tiers for all players to enjoy.

Key Features May Include:

Onboarding Tutorials - Learn the ropes with the guidance of in-game Divines like Demeter and Zeus, offering immersive voiceovers and interactive lessons.

Casual and Ranked Play - Whether battling for fun or competing for rewards, climb the ranks to earn exclusive physical and digital prizes.

Tournaments - Revel in the cheers of the Coliseum as you battle your way through our Play Network events. Do you have what it takes to Clash in the arena?

AI Opponents & Puzzles - Hone your skills against AI bosses or challenge yourself with intricate community-driven puzzles.

"Being able to bring Elestrals Clash! to life after our historic $1.5 million Kickstarter would be a dream come true," says aDrive, CEO and Founder of Elestrals, "I've spent over a decade building communities, and we've poured our hearts into crafting a game that captures the essence and magic of Elestrals. We want to give fans an immersive experience that deepens the strategy and lore. I can't wait for players to start their adventure!"

Don't miss your chance to be part of the future of Elestrals! Join us in bringing Elestrals Clash! to life on Kickstarter. Please help us create a way for players to enjoy our game with the official release of Elestrals Clash! Stay tuned for more details, special rewards, and additional updates.

For more information, visit our Kickstarter campaign.



