Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Participate in Multiple October 2024 Investor Conferences

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a drone and drone components manufacturer, today announced upcoming participation and presentations at the following October investor conferences:

Conference: LIVE! With Webull Corporate Connect: Technology Investment Webinar

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Presentation Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Location: Access webinar using this registration link HERE

Conference: The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Tuesday October 29, 2024

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET)

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

Live Webcast: Please click HERE to view presentation in real-time.

Conference: ThinkEquity Conference

Date: Wednesday October 30, 2024

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mandarin Oriental, New York City

CEO Allan Evans and members of the executive team will be available to meet one-on-one with investors at the in-person conferences.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies.

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th. This three-day event will feature approximately 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors. For more information and to register for 1x1 investor meetings, please visit www.ldmicro.com.

About ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity conference will feature a diverse group of attendees, including U.S. public and private companies, investors, and other industry professionals. Presentations at the event will cover investment topics across various sectors, including AI, biotechnology, metals and mining, oil and gas, and technology. To register, please visit: https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference.

