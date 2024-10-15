Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Mason Mitchell-Daniels, Chief Operating Officer, Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance, Dr. Christine Brezden-Masley from Mount Sinai Hospital, and Dr. David Lim from Women's College Hospital, joined Brenda Cunnington, Managing Director, Americas, Trayport at TMX Group, to open the market to recognize the first ever Global Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day, on October 15th.





Invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC), also known as lobular breast cancer, comprises 15% of all breast cancer diagnoses. Despite this incidence, there has been a lack of attention paid to the disease and a lack of funding for scientific research. October is breast cancer awareness month worldwide; declaring October 15th Global Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day - will help raise worldwide awareness of this breast cancer type.

Many scientific studies have confirmed that lobular breast cancer is a distinct breast cancer type and that it behaves differently from the more common non-lobular breast cancers. But, for decades, in part because of the smaller numbers of patients at any one site and the insufficient standardization of the diagnosis for pathologists and radiologists, there has been a paucity of research. Therefore, though quite different, lobular breast cancer is treated the same as other non-lobular tumors.

