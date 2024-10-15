Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Why the discount has been closing and its outlook RECI's discount has halved over the past six months. We believe this is due to both actions taken by the trust (with an active buyback programme, changing asset mix and enhanced disclosure of highest-risk positions) and more favourable markets. Interestingly, not all debt investment companies have benefitted from the more favourable markets. By historical standards, the current level of RECI's discount is very high, ca.10% above the 10-year average. RECI was at an average 2% premium in 2015-19, and traded at premium again in 2021-22, leaving room for investor concerns to moderate considerably by just reverting to historical average levels. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reci-why-the-discount-has-been-closing-and-its-outlook/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ

