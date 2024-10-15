South Africa's University of the Western Cape (UWC) has opened a 4 MW solar and storage tender, with proposals to include a PV carport system and an online monitoring and management platform. The tender follows a build, operate, and transfer model for up to 20 years. South Africa's University of the Western Cape has launched a 4 MWp solar tender to power some of its facilities. In addition to the PV system, the tender includes a battery energy storage system (BESS) at an unspecified capacity and a carport PV system. "UWC invites qualified bidders to submit proposals for the construction, installation, ...

