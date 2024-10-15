Helpware Drives Growth Through the Expansion of Helpware Tech, a Division Specializing in Software Development and Engineering

Helpware Tech - A Division Specializing in Advanced Software Development and Engineering Solutions.

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Helpware, a global leader in Business Process Outsourcing, is pleased to announce the continued growth and expansion of Helpware Tech, a division offering advanced software development and engineering solutions. With the recent acquisition of two established companies, ETEAM and Unicsoft-each boasting over 20 years of experience-Helpware Tech strengthens its position in offering specialized expertise in data-driven solutions and emerging technologies such as AI and DLT.

A strategic leadership meetup was held in Warsaw, where Helpware Tech's leadership team finalized the united go-to-market strategy and established key priorities for the division's growth and service delivery. Helpware Tech remains committed to delivering high-quality solutions to our global client base, driving excellence through innovation.

Key Services of Helpware Tech

AI-Powered Efficiency : Streamlining operations for enterprises and mid-sized businesses through AI-driven decision-making, data management, back-office automation, and AI-enhanced customer experiences.

Innovation Tech : Specializing in developing tech solutions from scratch, and applying advanced technologies like data science, GenAI, DLT, and others.

Software engineering R&D for Healthcare, Pharma, and Financial Services industries : Offering R&D services for startups and established companies, focusing on feasibility assessment and custom end-to-end solutions development.

Dedicated Teams : Providing specialized, scalable engineering teams for Agile-driven software development.

Consulting Services: Business process optimization, DevOps & cloud consulting, AI-driven automation, product consulting for seamless digital transformations + information security as a service.

Helpware Tech Leadership Team

Alexander Tereshchenko , Group President - responsible for overall strategy and direction of Helpware Tech.

Alex Zavgorodniy , VP of IT Consulting - oversees scaling the company through strategic client portfolio expansion.

Viktor Grytsai, VP of IT Operations-responsible for operational efficiency and service delivery excellence.

Oleksandr Menzheres, VP of Engineering - oversees technical components of client-driven projects, aligning engineering efforts with business objectives.

"At Helpware Tech, our strategic foresight and technical prowess, driven by our talented team, come together to offer innovative solutions. We are committed to helping our clients navigate the complexities of the modern digital environment and unlock new growth opportunities" said Viktor Grytsai, VP of IT Operations at Helpware Tech.

"Our goal is to develop a division that not only anticipates and responds to the dynamic demands of the tech industry but also consistently delivers high-impact, innovative solutions to clients on a global scale," said Alexander Tereshchenko, Co-founder of Helpware and Group President of Helpware Tech.

Helpware Tech is built on a foundation of 20 years of experience, over 200 successfully delivered projects, and a global team of 800+ software engineers across 18 global locations. The company operates on a global scale, with a strong emphasis on serving clients in the USA, DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), UK, and Nordic regions (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland). These regions represent advanced markets with a strong demand for innovation, especially in the fields of AI, automation, and digital transformation.

Helpware Tech specializes in delivering cutting-edge solutions for the pharma, healthcare, and fintech industries, where precision, efficiency, and compliance are paramount. The unique expertise of Helpware Tech's teams is invaluable in navigating complex regulatory environments, ensuring stringent data security, and integrating advanced technologies like AI and blockchain into everyday operations. Their deep industry knowledge allows them to design custom solutions giving businesses a competitive edge in these highly regulated markets.

"Helpware Tech is a dynamic and adaptive division, ready to respond to rapid changes in technology and market demands," said Alex Zavgorodniy, VP of IT Consulting at Helpware Tech. "Our combined expertise in building complex, end-to-end solutions, delivered through either managed teams or dedicated engineering teams, gives businesses the scalability they need - whether expanding their in-house development or fully outsourcing - to stay competitive."

About Helpware Tech

Helpware Tech, a division of a global BPO provider Helpware, delivers high-quality, scalable solutions in software development, data solutions, and DLT technologies. Focusing on pharma, healthcare, and fintech industries, Helpware Tech helps businesses excel in regulated markets by navigating complex compliance, ensuring data security, and integrating advanced technologies like AI and DLT. With 18 global locations, 800+ software engineers, a 90%+ CSAT score, and numerous industry awards, Helpware Tech stands as a go-to solution provider for businesses seeking innovative tech solutions.

