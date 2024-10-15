Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 72Q
GlobeNewswire
15.10.2024 16:46 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (symbol:
AMRQ) on October 14, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed
share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on October 16, 2024. 

ISIN                    IS0000034569          
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company name                Amaroq Minerals Ltd       
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total share capital before the increase   327.418.727 (327.418.727 shares)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Increase in share capital          38.241.016 (38.241.016 shares) 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total share capital following the increase 365.659.743 (365.659.743 shares)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1              
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Symbol                   AMRQ              
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID                273304             
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
