NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (symbol: AMRQ) on October 14, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on October 16, 2024. ISIN IS0000034569 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company name Amaroq Minerals Ltd ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital before the increase 327.418.727 (327.418.727 shares) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase in share capital 38.241.016 (38.241.016 shares) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital following the increase 365.659.743 (365.659.743 shares) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of each share ISK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol AMRQ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 273304 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------