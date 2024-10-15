Sprocket's 'Voice of an In-House Pentester 2024' Report Reveals Critical Insights on the Effectiveness and Challenges of Pentesting

60% of security practitioners report high effectiveness in their penetration testing programs, yet many struggle with scope limitations and rapidly evolving threats.

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Sprocket Security, the expert-driven offensive security platform with an industry-leading continuous pentesting solution, has released the findings from its latest report, "Voice of an In-House Pentester | 2024." The report provides a deep dive into the current state of penetration testing, drawing insights from 200 security practitioners who are actively involved in penetration testing within their organizations.

Voice of an In-House Pentester 2024

The report highlights the critical role that penetration testing plays in identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities. It uncovers both the strengths and challenges faced by security teams as they strive to protect their organizations from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

"Our report underscores the importance of skilled penetration testers and the need for continuous testing to stay ahead of emerging threats," said Casey Cammillerri, CEO and Founder of Sprocket. "While many organizations report success with their penetration testing programs, there are still significant gaps that need to be addressed to ensure comprehensive security."

Key findings from the report include:

60% of respondents rate their penetration testing programs as "very effective," with skilled testers, regular testing, and adequate tools being key factors.

47% of respondents consider improved security awareness among employees as the biggest indicator of a successful testing program.

39% of respondents identify limited testing scope as their top challenge, indicating concerns about incomplete coverage.

Weak or default passwords are the most common vulnerabilities found, followed by outdated software and sensitive data exposure.

Continuous testing and monitoring is the top capability respondents want to add, underscoring the need for ongoing vigilance.

The report also reveals that while penetration testing is a critical tool for many organizations, there are still areas for improvement, particularly in expanding the scope of testing and adopting continuous testing practices. With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated, the need for a robust and comprehensive penetration testing program has never been more urgent.

To view a full copy of the report, visit https://www.sprocketsecurity.com/voihpt-report

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security is an expert-driven offensive cybersecurity platform specializing in continuous penetration testing. From attack surface management to red and purple teaming exercises, Sprocket's platform is setting a new standard in offensive cybersecurity for enterprises across industries. To schedule a demo of Sprocket, please visit www.sprocketsecurity.com/watch-demo.

