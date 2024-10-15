Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Appointment of New Director

15 October 2024

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Theodora Zemek as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2024.

Dr Zemek is a non-executive director at BlackRock Fund Managers and EFG Asset Management (UK) Limited.

Dr Zemek has over 30 years' of experience within fixed income investment. She commenced her city career in bonds sales, moving into fund management in 1988. She spent nine years with M&G, rising to be chief investment officer of M&G International, before joining New Star Asset Management in November 2002. In March 2008, she joined AXA Investment Managers, where she was global head of fixed income and a member of AXA Investment Manager's management board.

The Chairman of the Board, Jean Matterson, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Theodora to the Board. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise, particularly in fixed income strategy and research, which given the Company's investment strategy will complement and strengthen the skills and experience of the rest of the Board."

Dr Zemek has also been appointed to the Company's Audit and Risk Committee, Management Engagement Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee with effect from 1 November 2024. She will offer herself for election by the Company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2025.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs UKLR 6.4.8R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules Sourcebook.

