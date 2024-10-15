SupplySide West Highlights Environmental Sustainability and Health and Wellness Initiatives at Upcoming Showcase

SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America, presented by KSM-66 Ashwagandha, the premier event for health, wellness and nutrition professionals, showcases a range of initiatives at this year's event, October 28-31 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, highlighting the industry's growing commitment to sustainability and holistic well-being. SupplySide West offers attendees actionable insights and hands-on experiences addressing both environmental and social responsibility.

Studies project that adopting nature-positive strategies could unlock $10.1 trillion in global business value . SupplySide West's focus on ecological responsibility leads the broader shift in the industry through several new initiatives including The Sustainable Packaging Solutions Showcase located in the Sustainability Zone, highlighting suppliers and manufacturers making advancements in material innovation and eco-friendly packaging designs. Printed show directories have been eliminated, saving more than 17,000 copies from being discarded, with event information conveniently accessible through the SupplySide mobile app and digital kiosks throughout the convention center. Additionally, through a partnership with AQ Green, attendees can measure, reduce and offset their travel impact, creating opportunities for education and awareness surrounding carbon footprints.

Expert-led tours focusing on eco-friendly solutions in the food and beverage sector take place in the expo hall and feature a select variety of exhibitors, enhancing engagement through hands-on experiences with conscious ingredients and practices. Tour participants can take part in informative discussions about incorporating practices into the supply chain, a key priority for the sector.

"Sustainability and wellness are vital pillars of the nutrition industry, impacting every facet of human life, from the food we eat to the environment we live in," shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Informa Markets Health and Nutrition. "By providing compelling resources and fostering conversations at our events, we bridge the gap between innovation and awareness, ensuring that our community is empowered to make informed choices that benefit both personal health and the planet and embrace practices that support a healthier and brighter future for all."

SupplySide West partners with the NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), to ensure both Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP) training lunches are zero-waste, meaning no waste from ingredients or packaging will be left behind. For the third consecutive year, SupplySide West supports the City of Las Vegas Tree Initiative in collaboration with local and family-run Hurley's Nursery. Trees used to decorate the show's main cross aisles are donated and replanted to help combat the urban heat island effect and provide shade for local residents.

SupplySide West places a strong emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, starting with the LGBTQ+ Allies Networking Reception in partnership with The Naturally Proud Network. The WINtogether Gender Equity Networking Reception, hosted in partnership with Women in Nutraceuticals, establishes a platform to discuss efforts in increasing diversity in leadership roles within the nutraceutical industry. The Diwali celebration will bring together attendees to celebrate the Festival of Lights, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

SupplySide has launched the Diverse Voices on Stage initiative, aiming to ensure equitable representation by setting benchmarks for speakers and thought leaders at the event. Through a partnership with The Diversity Org, high school students from under-resourced communities attend the event to explore career opportunities in health and nutrition. Students participate in professional development workshops and tours of the Expo Hall, engaging with industry leaders.

Focusing on attendee mindfulness and wellbeing, the Bark Park brings a heartwarming escape for professionals to spend time with adoptable dogs. Debuting this year, the Zen Den, sponsored by Lycored, provides a calming retreat with a tranquil atmosphere with gentle sounds to recharge as well as access to massage therapists for relaxation. Additionally, morning yoga sessions will be available to start the day with a refreshing and rejuvenating experience.

