Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Appoints Brendan Monaghan as Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced the appointment of Brendan Monaghan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. Monaghan has also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. A seasoned leader in technology and podcasting, Mr. Monaghan will spearhead Libsyn's next phase of innovation and expansion. His appointment comes as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary in podcasting, marking a pivotal moment in its history.

Monaghan joins Libsyn from Roda, where he served as CEO, disrupting the car care industry with innovative, on-demand technology. He brings extensive podcast industry and leadership experience, having co-founded and served as CEO of Megaphone, a fast-growing podcasting platform that was acquired by Spotify for $235 million just six years after its launch. Under his leadership, Megaphone delivered a compound annual growth rate in excess of 130%. At Spotify, Monaghan led the global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business, expanding its podcasting platform into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

"Brendan's impressive track record in podcasting and high-growth tech companies, combined with his strategic vision and hands-on leadership, makes him the perfect choice to lead Libsyn's next chapter," said Patrick Dolan, Chair of the Board of Directors at Libsyn. "With his guidance, we're confident Libsyn will accelerate its profitable growth as a market leader, enhancing our content creation services for the next generation of podcasters and expanding our advertising marketplace to bring new engaging content to brand and agency advertisers."

Mr. Monaghan stated, "I am extremely excited to join Libsyn as CEO. Libsyn has an amazing legacy of serving publishers and advertisers alike. I look forward to joining a strong team to build upon Libsyn's achievements and to significantly drive even greater outcomes."

Prior to Megaphone, Monaghan was General Manager of Slate Magazine, where he led the publisher to profitability and diversified its revenue streams. Before that, he held business development roles at The Washington Post. Monaghan holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, with a focus on Finance, from Duquesne University.

Separately, on October 11, 2024, the Company and all parties to the Registration Rights Agreement (the "RRA") dated June 3, 2021 entered into a Waiver Agreement (the "Waiver Agreement"). The Company entered into the RRA in connection with an equity financing completed in 2021, which provided participants in the equity financing a right to Registration Delay Payments in the event certain conditions were not met by the Company. Under the terms of the Waiver Agreement, each participant in the 2021 equity financing waived its rights to all Registration Delay Payments for all periods after January 1, 2025.

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

