Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Gate.io, a top 5 cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization, recently announced a strategic collaboration with Onramper, the world's leading fiat-to-crypto on-ramp aggregator. The partnership will focus on cross-integration to make purchasing crypto around the world more convenient and accessible.





Onramper's industry-leading on-ramp aggregator enables users to purchase crypto across 190+ countries and 130+ local payment methods. This extensive geographic coverage is complemented by sophisticated routing engines that recommend the best conversion for users in real-time - maximizing the odds of a successful transaction and ensuring that users receive the most crypto for their fiat.

Since launching in 2013, Gate.io has quickly become one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, serving more than 18 million customers. Gate.io is a leader in providing digital asset security, helping to ensure that all assets on the platform are protected from potential hackers. As part of the new partnership, Gate.io will integrate Onramper's on-ramp stack to significantly increase the number of payment methods available to users and improve transaction success rates. This will greatly enhance the user experience for Gate.io's 17 million+ users. Gate.io will also benefit from access to Onramper's Terminal, providing the exchange with valuable insights that can help Gate.io make additional improvements to its platform.

When asked about the partnership, Dr. Lin Han, Gate.io Founder and CEO, stated, "This integration with Onramper will help us make purchasing crypto easier than ever before for our existing users and will help us to reach new users interested in purchasing their first crypto using fiat currencies."

Gate Group recently added GateConnect to its growing product ecosystem, an on- and off-ramp to convert fiat into crypto. Today, GateConnect enables users to exchange between 30+ fiat currencies and 1,600+ cryptocurrencies using debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers. Onramper will integrate GateConnect to its growing on-ramp aggregator, allowing users to seamlessly purchase crypto in non-custodial wallets globally.

In reference to the partnership with Gate.io, Thijs Maas, CEO of Onramper said, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Gate.io as it broadens its on-ramp capabilities and looks to enhance fiat onboarding. This mutually-beneficial integration will improve both Gate.io and Onramper's offerings while positively impacting the crypto ecosystem as a whole."

Both Gate.io and Onramper look forward to providing a more complete cryptocurrency trading experience to crypto enthusiasts and those new to the industry via this partnership.

About Gate.io

Gate.io is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Further, the platform has consistently ranked as one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume. Besides its primary exchange services, Gate.io has diversified its ecosystem to offer decentralised finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubation, and more.

About Onramper

Onramper is the leading fiat-to-crypto payments aggregator, providing a turnkey API-based solution for dynamically routing fiat-to-crypto onramp flows based on algorithms optimizing for conversion, fees and payment methods. Onramper's platform allows users of clients to buy 2000+ digital assets, in over 190 countries with over 130 payment methods in 120 currencies, with advanced routing options and unified analytics. The company is based in the Netherlands. To learn more about Onramper, visit www.onramper.com.

