New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Linqura, a cutting-edge AI platform purpose-built for the insurance industry, announced today its launch of Linq 1.0 alongside SYBL, its intelligent sales co-pilot. With its advanced private AI models and industry-specific point-of-truth knowledge base, Linqura aims to revolutionize how commercial insurance agencies, brokers, and carriers operate, offering insight and efficiency never before possible.

Outcome Driven AI Built for Commercial Insurance

"We're not just another tech startup wrapping a generic AI model in insurance jargon," said Mark Stender, CEO of Linqura. "Linqura was developed from the ground up by insurance professionals, for insurance professionals. Our platform doesn't just understand words-it understands the entire lifecycle of a commercial insurance transaction, from prospecting to policy renewal."

Key Features and Innovations:

Private AI Models : Unlike many AI tools that use off-the-shelf models, Linqura's technology is tailored exclusively to the insurance industry. This ensures a Point-of-Truth understanding of policy language, client behaviors, and transactional data unique to insurance without hallucination.

Outcome-Driven Insights : Linqura's AI platform provides predictive analytics on crucial metrics such as Lifetime Value, Churn Rate, and Bindability Rate, enabling agents to make data-driven decisions that drive profitability.

SYBL - AI Sales Co-pilot : SYBL, the newly launched chatbot, acts as a real-time sales co- pilot for insurance agents. With SYBL, every agent is equipped with best-in-class risk profiles, policy analysis, and coverage recommendations at their fingertips, dramatically reducing the friction in policy submissions and enhancing client interactions.

Continuous Learning : Linqura's AI models don't just rely on static data. They continuously learn from every transaction, client interaction, and market trend, ensuring agents have the most up-to-date information possible.

Enhanced Security & Data Accuracy: Built with the insurance industry's stringent security needs in mind, Linqura ensures over 98% data accuracy while protecting against data leakage and malicious prompts.

Empowering Agents, Not Replacing Them

Linqura's approach stands in stark contrast to the 'AI will replace agents' narrative. "AI won't replace agents," Ryan Hanley, CMO of Linqura, explained, "but agents who don't leverage AI will certainly be marginalized by those who do." Linqura's tools are designed to enhance an agent's capabilities, turning every agent into a specialist on every account every time.

"The best AI isn't one that knows the whole world," Brad Stender, Head of Product at Linqura, added, "It's the one that knows your world."

About Linqura Inc.

Linqura is the 'AI Inside' for the insurance industry, combining deep insurance industry knowledge with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Founded by insurance veterans with over three decades of experience, Linqura is dedicated to the ruthless elimination of obstacles in the insurance transaction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226673

SOURCE: Linqura Inc.