NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in OX2 due to offer (15/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 13/24, EQT Infrastructure VI, through Otello
BidCo AB (Otello BidCo), have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all
outstanding shares in OX2 AB (OX2). 

On October 8, 2024, Otello BidCo announced that all conditions for completion
of the offer have been fulfilled. 

The last trading day in OX2 share is October 21, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets have set the new expiration day for forwards in OX2 (OX2) to October
15, 2024, and have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the
information provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1251993
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
