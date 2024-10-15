NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in OX2 due to offer (15/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 13/24, EQT Infrastructure VI, through Otello BidCo AB (Otello BidCo), have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in OX2 AB (OX2). On October 8, 2024, Otello BidCo announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. The last trading day in OX2 share is October 21, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for forwards in OX2 (OX2) to October 15, 2024, and have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1251993