The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared a first interim dividend of 1.0 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2025, payable on 28 February 2025 to shareholders on the register on 20 December 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 19 December 2024.

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, Link Group. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 7 February 2025.

The Board expects at least to maintain the total full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

15 October 2024

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45