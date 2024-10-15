TMG Announces Strategic Partnership With Contentsquare, Expanding Digital Experience Capabilities

The new partnership with leading, all-in-one experience intelligence platform Contentsquare, reinforces TMG's dedication to tailored, data-driven digital experiences.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Techmates Group (TMG), a leader in digital experience and engineering for complex, enterprise commerce solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Contentsquare, an all-in-one experience intelligence platform for businesses that need strong customer understanding quickly.





This partnership underscores TMG's commitment to providing exceptional, research-driven digital experience solutions by harnessing Contentsquare's powerful suite of analytics tools. Leveraging Contentsquare's insights, TMG tailors user journeys with data-backed strategies, providing greater visibility into customer behavior and driving meaningful, measurable results. With Contentsquare's actionable insights that easily prioritize decisions and deliver the right experiences for every customer, TMG uncovers opportunities that align brand to experience and define a plan to quickly address and optimize customer experience.

"As Contentsquare continues to grow its presence in the B2B space, having most recently acquired product analytics company Heap last year, we are excited to partner with TMG to offer companies best-in-class analytics programs and DXP capabilities," says Chris Formosa, Global VP of Alliances at Contentsquare. "Combining our strengths in optimization and agile methodology, we will together enable B2B organizations to improve customer experience across digital properties - backed by experience intelligence data."

Driving Decisions & Measurable Growth

Improving digital experiences requires accurate data and analysis, and Contentsquare's extensive capabilities allow businesses to gain a deeper understanding of customer intent, feelings, and behavior. With TMG's expertise in B2B and enterprise challenges, this partnership provides the tools and strategy businesses need to stay competitive and aligned with evolving customer expectations.

"Empowering our clients to understand their digital customer experience, test quickly, and use data to improve experiences is critical for their success, and Contentsquare provides a vast array of tools to make that happen," says TMG VP of Technology, Thomas McNally. "From initial engagement to post-purchase, we now can enable our clients to identify friction points along the customer journey, optimize product discovery, and personalize the buying process like never before."

As TMG continues to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional services to its customers, this exciting collaboration reflects the firm's mission to elevate digital experiences to a higher standard. Contentsquare provides speed and insight for TMG's clients, helping enterprises move faster to solve the complex challenges ahead.

About TMG

TMG was founded on simplifying the complexities of enterprise organizations. Our solutions unravel the many difficulties in commerce, design, experience, and strategy that evolving enterprises face. Our mix of complex commerce expertise, agile methodology, and approachable partnership brings enterprise businesses faster time to value and a dynamic, informed strategy for success. Please visit us at www.tmg.io for more information.

