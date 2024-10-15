A Parent Media Co. Inc.: VIDAA and APMC Announce the Expansion of VIDAA Kids - Powered by Kidoodle.TV, to millions of VIDAA Smart TVs globally

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / VIDAA, the leading Smart TV platform, and A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), owner of the Safe Streaming service, Kidoodle.TV, are pleased to announce the expansion of VIDAA Kids - Powered by Kidoodle.TV.

VIDAA Kidsis a child-focused streaming space on the VIDAA platform, designed to offer a safe and engaging environment for young viewers. Now available on more VIDAA Smart TVs globally, VIDAA Kids gives children access to their favorite shows within an ecosystem that protects their personal information, viewed content, and ad experience.

VIDAA Kids allows parents to relax, knowing that their children can watch age-appropriate content within a data-protected platform. By incorporating Kidoodle.TV's Safe Streaming technology and robust content offering, including Paw Patrol, Little Angel, OmNom, and PinkFong, VIDAA guarantees a safe space where children can enjoy best-in-class entertainment. Content on the platform is currently available in English, French, German and Spanish, with continual partner expansion in local and localized content, knowing that access to local language content for audiences is important to a global viewing experience.

"Kidoodle.TV is not only the leader of the Safe Streaming movement for kids and families globally, but a trusted partner in the parenting experience. We work tirelessly to provide best-in-class content our global audiences want. Parents can feel confident that their children's viewing experience is not only human vetted to ensure safety, but also their online identity is secure, which is paramount for all of us," commented Brenda Bisner, Mom and CCO at Kidoodle.TV.

"The arrangement with VIDAA allows us to expand our footprint to even more families through VIDAA Kids. We're excited to continue building an offering where children can safely explore the entertainment they love, in multiple languages."

"We are excited to expand VIDAA Kids on our platform to millions of additional devices," said Denis Oštir, Editor-in-Chief of VIDAA. "VIDAA Kids is all about creating a safe and fun environment where children can enjoy their favorite content, free from the concerns that often come with digital entertainment. This platform is not just parental controls, but a separate environment that gives children and their parents peace of mind. With this expansion we are reinforcing our commitment to making VIDAA the go-to platform for family entertainment."

VIDAA has surpassed 30 million TVs globally. The partnership with APMC, and the curation of VIDAA Kids,highlights VIDAA's commitment to excellence in the kids and family entertainment sector.

About VIDAA:

VIDAA is a leading Smart TV operating system that provides access to a variety of global and local streaming services, apps, and live TV. Known for its ease of use, speed, security, and content variety, VIDAA delivers a premium viewing experience for users of Hisense, Toshiba, Vestel, and hundreds of additional brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, VIDAA powers more than 30 million connected Smart TVs globally and was the fastest-growing platform of 2023.

ABOUT APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+, and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.?

*Content availability varies by location.

