China Resources Power has finalized its 1 GW module procurement for 2024 with Astronergy, while China Power Construction has secured 1. 5 GW of n-type heterojunction (HJT) modules through a separate tender. China Resources Power said Astronergy, a subsidiary of Chint New Energy, won both segments of its third PV module procurement round for 2024, securing a total of 1 GW. The contracts include 700 MWp of n-type bifacial double-glass modules rated at 610 Wp or more for the first segment and 300 MWp of the same type rated at 580 Wp or higher for the second. The winning bid price for both segments ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...