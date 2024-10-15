Anzeige
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 18:22 Uhr
At the Yacht Club de Monaco the Optimist European Team Racing Championship

MONACO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixteen teams of four talented young sailors from 16 nations are all fired up to compete in the Optimist European Team Racing Championship. The competition is hosted for the first time by the Yacht Club de Monaco and is organised under the aegis of the International Optimist Dinghy Association and World Sailing in partnership with FxPro, Monaco Marine and Slam, and takes place 15-20 October 2024. With a focus on team strategy and spirit, the Championship is fully in line with YCM's vision as the Club's General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri explains: "This international event is part of our collective Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting project that is attracting high-level competitions. We are committed to passing on the values of sport, and team racing events like this one are a perfect example."

The Team Racing format pits two teams of four young people, each in their own Optimist boat, in duels where strategy, communication and knowing the rules inside out are key. The winning team is the one with the fewest points at the end of the race. The format rewards both individual and collective performance. Short technical courses provide ideal conditions to highlight these young sailors qualities.Sixteen national teams are competing, including Italy, Spain, Denmark, Poland, Greece, Turkey, Croatia, France, Sweden and of course Monaco represented by Océane Schroeder, Ludovica Bonelli, Facundo Rubinelli and Pietro Carlevaris. The competition alternates between qualifying and final stages over the four days to determine the best European Optimist team racing team.

It is yet another step in Yacht Club de Monaco's ambition to become a major hub for high-level sailing in the Mediterranean. Like the Monaco Optimist Team Race event launched in 2010, it puts the spotlight on young talents from all over Europe, while highlighting Monegasque excellence when it comes to organising major international events.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56d265d2-4d42-456c-a347-d2dd211bf961


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
