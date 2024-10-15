Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0KL | ISIN: US12514G1085 | Ticker-Symbol: CDW
Tradegate
15.10.24
16:44 Uhr
203,20 Euro
-1,80
-0,88 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CDW CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CDW CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
203,10204,2018:53
203,10204,2018:53
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 18:26 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acmetek Global Solutions: Acmetek Welcomes New Vice President From CDW, Michelle Adams

HIGHLAND PARK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Acmetek, a leading provider of digital security and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions, is delighted to welcome Michelle Adams as its new Vice President of Sales and Strategic Alliances. With over 25 years of experience in technical sales and leadership, primarily focused on cybersecurity solutions, Michelle joins us from CDW where she demonstrated a robust track record of success.

Michelle Adams

Michelle Adams
photo

Kevin Naidoo, Founder and Lead Engineer of Acmetek, expressed his enthusiasm about Michelle joining the team:
"We are absolutely thrilled to have Michelle Adams join our executive leadership team. Her extensive background in cybersecurity and proven ability to lead sales teams align perfectly with our strategic goals. Michelle's experience in driving significant security revenue and her commitment to excellence are exactly what Acmetek needs as we expand our reach and capabilities in the market."

Michelle Adams shared her thoughts on her new role:
"I am excited to join Acmetek, a company that stands at the forefront of digital security. My career has always been about connecting customers with robust solutions that reduce business risk, and I look forward to continuing that mission here. Acmetek's commitment to innovation, coupled with my passion for developing teams and empowering women in technology, sets the stage for great achievements."

Michelle's journey in the industry began at CDW in 1999 where she progressively held roles of increasing responsibility. From managing a high-performing sales team as an Area Sales Manager to leading cybersecurity strategies for the West Region as a Cybersecurity Leader, her career is marked by significant accomplishments. Her strategic foresight and expert handling of complex challenges have been instrumental in her success. Michelle holds a degree from Millikin University, further underscoring her deep expertise and commitment to her field.

For more information about Michelle Adams's role and future initiatives at Acmetek, please visit www.acmetek.com.

Media Contact:
Judy Gounden
Chief Marketing Officer
Acmetek

Contact Information

Judy Gounden
Chief Marketing Officer
jgounden@acmetek.com

SOURCE: Acmetek

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.