Acmetek Global Solutions: Acmetek Welcomes New Vice President From CDW, Michelle Adams

HIGHLAND PARK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Acmetek, a leading provider of digital security and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions, is delighted to welcome Michelle Adams as its new Vice President of Sales and Strategic Alliances. With over 25 years of experience in technical sales and leadership, primarily focused on cybersecurity solutions, Michelle joins us from CDW where she demonstrated a robust track record of success.

Kevin Naidoo, Founder and Lead Engineer of Acmetek, expressed his enthusiasm about Michelle joining the team:

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Michelle Adams join our executive leadership team. Her extensive background in cybersecurity and proven ability to lead sales teams align perfectly with our strategic goals. Michelle's experience in driving significant security revenue and her commitment to excellence are exactly what Acmetek needs as we expand our reach and capabilities in the market."

Michelle Adams shared her thoughts on her new role:

"I am excited to join Acmetek, a company that stands at the forefront of digital security. My career has always been about connecting customers with robust solutions that reduce business risk, and I look forward to continuing that mission here. Acmetek's commitment to innovation, coupled with my passion for developing teams and empowering women in technology, sets the stage for great achievements."

Michelle's journey in the industry began at CDW in 1999 where she progressively held roles of increasing responsibility. From managing a high-performing sales team as an Area Sales Manager to leading cybersecurity strategies for the West Region as a Cybersecurity Leader, her career is marked by significant accomplishments. Her strategic foresight and expert handling of complex challenges have been instrumental in her success. Michelle holds a degree from Millikin University, further underscoring her deep expertise and commitment to her field.

For more information about Michelle Adams's role and future initiatives at Acmetek, please visit www.acmetek.com.

