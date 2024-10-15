Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JCAJ | ISIN: CA95985D1006 | Ticker-Symbol: 7WT
Tradegate
15.10.24
15:30 Uhr
1,066 Euro
-0,026
-2,38 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1021,14418:35
1,1021,14218:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 15:18 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Property Acquisition

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (and together with its affiliates, "Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the transaction (the "Transaction") announced in its October 1, 2024 news release and therefore acquired an approximately 900 acre property located in Montrose County, Colorado (the "PRC Site"). The Transaction was structured as a share purchase whereby Western acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Pinon Ridge Corporation, the parent of a company owning the PRC Site (the "Subsidiary").

In connection with the Transaction, the Company has filed a material change report under its profile on SEDAR+ and a Form 8-K on SEC EDGAR and has paid a creditor holding a security interest against the Subsidiary a total of approximately USD1.15 million to pay off the outstanding promissory note.

Notably, the PRC Site is the location of the prospective Pinon Ridge Mill. In May 2007 the original acquirer paid USD1.32 million for the acreage. During the following four years, over CAD11.86 million in permitting and development expenditures were incurred. While the mill was never constructed, it was fully licensed and thus provides leverage from past expenditures unique to this specific site supporting the permitting process.

As further detailed in the October 1, 2024 news release, the acquisition is the second property package Western has acquired in addition to the Maverick Minerals Processing Plant site in Utah and is part of Western's plans for developing and licensing one or more uranium and vanadium processing facilities to process production from its resource properties in Colorado and Utah.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is ramping-up high-grade uranium and vanadium production at its Sunday Mine Complex. In addition to the flagship property located in the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, the production pipeline also includes conventional projects in Colorado and Utah. The Maverick Minerals Processing Plant and Pinon Ridge Corporation processing plant will be licensed to include the kinetic separation process.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier Robert Klein
President and CEO Chief Financial Officer
970-864-2125 908-872-7686
gglasier@western-uranium.com rklein@western-uranium.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.