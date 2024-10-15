Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNCS | ISIN: EE3100021635 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
15.10.24
18:56 Uhr
1,069 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA SADAM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINNA SADAM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0681,07018:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Tallinna Sadam: Tallinn District Court accepted the appeal

At the end of this June Harju County Court acquitted AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: "Tallinna Sadam") former member of the management board Ain Kaljurand and others charged in criminal proceedings due to expiration of the limitation period for the criminal offence, released the properties from seizure and partially ordered procedure expenses. Victims Tallinna Sadam and OÜ TS Laevad civil action lawsuit was dismissed. Tallinna Sadam and OÜ TS Laevad, as parties to the court proceedings, submitted an appeal to the Tallinn District Court on 29 July 2024 and asked the court to annul certain points of the resolution of the Harju County Court's decision of 27 June 2024.

On 14 October 2024 the Tallinn District Court decided to review the criminal case in written proceedings. The court expects written positions and requests from the parties to the appeal procedure until 31 January 2025. The decision of the District Court will be publicly announced no later than 4 June 2025.

Additional information about this case can be found in the stock exchange announcements of 27 June 2024 and 31 July 2024.

The management board believes that based on known information, the above events will not have a material adverse impact on the Group's financial performance or financial position.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.