GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spineway: Continued organic growth - Nine-month 2024 revenue of €9.1 million (+21%)

Press release

Ecully, October 15, 2024 - 6 p.m.

SPINEWAY

Continued organic growth
Nine-month 2024 revenue of €9.1 million (+21%)

In thousands of euros20242023Change

%
Q1 revenue3,0702,39828%
Q2 revenue3,4653,03314%
Q3 revenue2,5752,07724%
9M revenue9,1107,51021%

Unaudited consolidated data

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, recorded an excellent third quarter in 2024, with revenue of €2.6 million, representing purely organic growth (excluding change in the scope of consolidation) of 24% compared with the previous year. As a result, nine-month revenue was €9.1 million, an increase of 21% on 2023.

This strong organic growth is being driven by accelerating sales of the new Distimp ranges, which will continue to be rolled out in Latin America in 2024. Nine-month revenue in the region totaled €3.2 million, up 42% on the same period last year.
In Europe, nine-month revenue came to €4.2 million (+14%), of which €2.3 million in France, which continued its good momentum with growth of 14% over the period. In Asia, revenue was €1.3 million, up 9% on 2023.

Spineway is moving ahead on its international registration program to take advantage of the many synergies between its products and its markets. Despite some administrative setbacks leading to delays in obtaining certain registrations, the Group confirms its solid revenue growth. In addition, the marketing initiatives and training sessions carried out in recent months in legacy markets should support the Group's revenue growth.

Next event:
November 27, 2024 - 6 p.m. CET - Webinar - Business update
Register here


SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)
Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and more than 70% of its revenue comes from exports.
ISIN: FR001400BVK2 - ALSPW

Contacts:


SPINEWAY

Shareholder-services line

Available Tuesday through Thursday

+33 (0)806 706 060
AELIUM

Investor relations

Solène Kennis

spineway@aelium.fr

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
