The Alinea Group Welcomes New Investment and Leadership, Signaling Bold Future Expansion

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / The Alinea Group, the world-renowned restaurant group helmed by visionary chef Grant Achatz, is poised for an exciting new chapter with the announcement of a majority investment by a group led by tech entrepreneur, Jason Weingarten. This strategic partnership marks a new era of growth, commitment to culinary excellence and innovation for the award-winning brand. This includes celebrated establishments such as Alinea, Next, The Aviary, Roister, The Office, and St. Clair Supper Club.

Chef Grant Achatz & Jason Weingarten





Jason Weingarten, who will assume the role of CEO, will focus on building upon the foundation that Chef Achatz and his team have meticulously crafted over the past two decades. "Working with Chef Achatz and The Alinea Group is an honor. Together, we'll continue to create the extraordinary dining experiences the world has come to expect from Alinea while exploring carefully chosen opportunities for the brand to evolve," Weingarten said.

Chef Achatz, known for his innovative approach to dining, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "Bringing Jason on board offers a fresh perspective and energy, which is key as we move forward. We're not looking to expand for the sake of expansion, but rather to ensure that any growth aligns with the values that have always defined The Alinea Group-creativity, innovation, and providing magical dining experiences."

Maintaining Excellence, Exploring New Horizons

The partnership with Weingarten will amplify the group's ability to explore uncharted territories in hospitality, events, and lifestyle experiences. "We're excited to build a future where dining intersects with art, technology, and luxury lifestyle, creating unparalleled patron experiences," Weingarten said.

Achatz adds, "The word 'Alinea' represents the beginning of a new train of thought, and this moment signifies another step in our vision."

The Alinea Group is built around world-class talent and a culture of innovation. With a team driven by a shared passion for creativity and collaboration, the company remains a destination for those looking to work at the cutting edge of the food and hospitality industry. "We've always believed in fostering a culture that encourages experimentation and rewards curiosity," Achatz said. "Jason's leadership will help us nurture that environment and make it stronger, ensuring that we continue to be a place where the best and brightest want to work."

As the group considers selective growth opportunities, the primary focus remains on delivering unparalleled dining experiences. "This isn't about radical change," Weingarten added. "It's about building on what makes The Alinea Group extraordinary and finding ways to bring that same level of excellence and magic to new markets." While expansion is being considered thoughtfully, the heart of The Alinea Group remains rooted in delivering world-class dining experiences in Chicago. "The next chapter for Alinea is not just about what's new, but about how we can enhance what we've already built."

About The Alinea Group

A trailblazer in modernist cuisine and hospitality, The Alinea Group operates six celebrated Chicago venues, including three Michelin-starred Alinea.

