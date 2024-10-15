Huntington Learning Center Delivers Transformative Results With High-Dosage Tutoring Nationwide

Students Show Significant Gains in Reading and Math, Advancing up to 3.6 Grade Levels

ORADELL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutor and test prep provider, continues to see remarkable improvements in student performance across reading and math through its innovative high-dosage tutoring programs. These results further solidify Huntington's role as a top provider of targeted, small-group and 1-1 tutoring, effectively addressing learning loss and supporting academic growth in students across the U.S.









Through partnerships with local schools, districts, and state departments of education, Huntington has provided customized instruction to thousands of students, achieving measurable progress in critical academic areas. These results come as part of several collaborations, including Ohio's Future Forward High-Dosage Tutoring Initiative, which has been instrumental in supporting middle school students across the Worthington and Columbus area public schools.

Highlights of Huntington Learning Center's recent program successes include:

Worthington and Columbus, Ohio (6th-8th Grade Students):

Huntington delivered targeted reading and math instruction to over 500 students through in-person and small-group sessions (4:1 ratio). Over the 40-hour program, students demonstrated significant improvement, with reading scores increasing by 9% and math scores by 15% , as measured by the Renaissance Star Assessment.

Centerville and Clinton Massie, Ohio (6th-8th Grade Students):

In small groups of 3:1, Huntington provided 40 hours of focused math instruction, leading to a 10% improvement in average scaled math scores, with students gaining 1.19 grade levels .

Fort Collins and Weld Re-4 District, Colorado (K-7 Reading, 7-10 Math):

One-on-one tutoring for 60 hours resulted in an impressive jump in student performance, with reading scores rising 18 percentile points and math scores improving by 11 percentile points . Students increased by an average of 1.1 grade levels in reading and 0.9 grade levels in math.

Skokie, Illinois and District 65 (4th-8th Grade Students):

Huntington's 48-hour online program delivered via Zoom yielded significant gains in reading ( +23 points ) and math ( +17 points ) scores. The students also experienced an increase of 2.1 grade levels in reading and 1.3 grade levels in math.

Englewood, New Jersey and Yeshiva University High School for Boys (11th Grade Students):

Huntington's SAT test prep resulted in an average score increase of 134 points for students in this 48-hour, small-group program.

Bronx Charter School for Excellence, New York (K-8 Students):

Huntington's individualized approach helped students achieve up to 82-point increases in math and 37-point increases in reading over 63 hours, with math scores jumping by 3.6 grade levels.

These high-dosage tutoring programs have made a tremendous impact on students from elementary through high school, not only improving academic performance but also building their confidence and motivation.

Educators praise Huntington's approach:

"We have been so blessed to have Huntington Learning Center working with us to support our middle school math students," said Hollie Brofford, Title I Director at Cornerstone Academy in Ohio. "The Huntington teachers have been professional, supportive, and kind, truly becoming a part of our Cornerstone Family."

The results are clear-Huntington Learning Center's tailored approach to high-dosage tutoring is driving measurable academic improvements and transforming the lives of students across the country.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. We prep for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com and for franchising opportunities, visit www.HuntingtonFranchise.com.

