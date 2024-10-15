Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power AG, a leading provider of cutting-edge sensors and power technologies, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with H2scan, a global leader in hydrogen sensing solutions. This strategic collaboration will bring H2scan's industry-leading hydrogen monitoring technology to key European markets, combining expertise from both companies to address the growing demand for hydrogen-based energy solutions.

With a shared vision of advancing hydrogen safety and efficiency, Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power AG will serve as the exclusive distributor of H2scan's products in Germany and Switzerland. These include H2scan's proven hydrogen detection systems, critical for monitoring hydrogen presence in transformers, industrial processes, energy storage systems, and fuel cells. The partnership will enhance safety, reliability, and optimization of hydrogen-based applications across multiple industries.

This exclusive partnership reflects a commitment by both companies to innovation, quality, and sustainability. By combining Angst+Pfister's established network in gas sensors with H2scan's cutting-edge hydrogen detection technology, the partnership will pave the way for advancements in hydrogen energy systems and strengthen both companies' positions in the European market.

Thomas Röttinger, CEO of Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power AG, said:

"We are thrilled to partner with H2scan and bring their pioneering hydrogen sensing technology to the German and the Swiss market. This collaboration aligns with our strategy to deliver our customers innovative, reliable, and sustainable sensing solutions. With H2scan's sensors, we aim to enhance safety and performance in industries where hydrogen is playing an increasingly vital role."

David Meyers, President CEO of H2scan, added:

"Angst+Pfister's extensive expertise and market presence make them an ideal partner to expand our footprint in Europe. Together, we will provide advanced sensing solutions that not only improve the safety of hydrogen applications but also accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy source."

About Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power AG

For over 35 years, APSP (formerly Pewatron AG), based in Zürich and Unterschleissheim (Germany), has been offering high-quality and at the same time competitively priced sensor, power and drive solutions for OEM customers in the fields of industry, medicine, transport and more.

About H2scan

H2scan is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance hydrogen sensing solutions, dedicated to delivering the most reliable industrialized sensing solutions to OEM partners, distributors and end customers globally.

The company's latest Gen 5 solutions offer unparalleled accuracy, maintenance-free operation, and cost-effectiveness in hydrogen sensing. Trusted by industry giants like ABB, Siemens, ExxonMobil, Shell, Procter Gamble and others, its products are integral in shaping the new Hydrogen Economy for a clean, secure and affordable energy future.

H2scan products are also used by utilities for transformer fleet asset management, by the chemical industry to optimize hydrogen processes, and for safety monitoring in enclosed areas susceptible to hydrogen leaks and energy storage charging out-gassing and other similar hydrogen sources.

Built on solid-state technology pioneered at Sandia National Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy, H2scan boasts 44 patents covering its core technology, software and product innovations.

