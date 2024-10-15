BILZ® Gift Games: BILZ Gift Games Celebrates 30 Years of Fun & Creativity!

Passing the Torch: Founder Beth Grist Entrusts Legacy to Son Andrew Grist

BILZ® Gift Games, the beloved brand that has made giving cash and gift cards a fun and memorable experience, is celebrating its 30th anniversary! Founder Beth Grist created an experience that makes giving money more enjoyable in households all over the world.

In the late '80's, Beth, a determined single mother, turned a moment of holiday shopping frustration into an opportunity by asking herself, "How can I make giving money fun?" After years of hard work, perseverance, and innovation, Beth's dream became a reality with the first sale of the BILZ® Box in October 1994. From its humble beginnings, the BILZ® Box has grown into a multi-generational product, engaging both gift-givers and recipients with its unique blend of creativity and surprise.

Over the years, BILZ® has continued to expand its lineup, transforming the simple act of gift-giving into an exciting and interactive experience. Whether you're navigating a ball through a bi-level maze, solving a clever puzzle, or shooting tiny pinballs down a lightning bolt to unlock hidden cash or gift cards, BILZ® products add an extra layer of anticipation and fun to any occasion.

As BILZ® enters its fourth decade, Beth Grist is passing the torch to her son, Andrew Grist, who has been part of the brand's journey from the very beginning. Andrew, who fondly recalls family and friends working on the company's first assembly line at the kitchen table, is now ready to lead the company into a new era while staying true to the family values and mission that have always been at the heart of BILZ®.

In conjunction with the anniversary celebrations, BILZ® is teasing an upcoming brand refresh. While the essence of the BILZ® experience will remain unchanged, customers can look forward to new packaging designs that add a modern twist to the classic gift games. This update marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand, as it continues to evolve and delight new generations of customers. BILZ® also announces an update to their brand name and can be found everywhere as BILZ® Gift Games.

"I am honored to continue my mother's legacy and to bring new life to the brand that has been such a big part of my life," said Andrew Grist. "We're excited to unveil a new look for our products, but, rest assured, the experience you know and love will remain the same. Our goal is to keep making the gift of money and gift cards personal, fun, and memorable."

BILZ® has always been more than just a product; it's a way to bring joy and surprise to special occasions. Whether for birthdays, holidays, graduations, or any celebration, BILZ® transforms the act of giving money and gift cards into a shared experience filled with laughter and anticipation.

As BILZ® Gift Games celebrates this milestone, the Grist family extends its heartfelt thanks to all the loyal customers who have made this journey possible. "From our family to yours, we are grateful for your support over the years and look forward to many more years of fun and creativity," said Andrew Grist.

Stay tuned for more updates on our brand refresh and new product launches by following us on our social media channels @bilzgiftgames and visiting https://bilzgiftgames.com/

About BILZ® Gift Games

Founded by Beth Grist, BILZ® revolutionized the way we give money and gift cards. The company offers a variety of games and puzzles designed to add excitement to the simple act of gift-giving. As a family-owned and operated business, BILZ® remains committed to its mission of delivering quality products that make gifting fun for everyone.

