Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 19:38 Uhr
107 Leser
ReflexAI Announces Launch of Prepare Voice: The Next Evolution in AI-Powered Human Support Training

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / ReflexAI, the leading innovator in AI-powered training tools, today announced the launch of Prepare Voice, the voice-to-voice simulation platform designed to revolutionize human support training. Building on the success of ReflexAI's existing portfolio, Prepare Voice introduces a new level of realism and immersion for high-emotion conversations in settings including contact centers, crisis lines, mental health, hospitals, education, and emergency dispatch. Prepare Voice provides organizations with a powerful tool for participants to practice and refine their skills in lifelike, dynamic interactions.

ReflexAI Prepare Voice

ReflexAI Prepare Voice
Image of the chat functionality

The Power of Realistic and Dynamic Simulations

Traditional training methods - such as peer-to-peer roleplaying, e-learning modules, and classroom instruction - are valuable for developing many fundamental skills. However, research shows that they don't replicate the pressure and emotional intensity of live interactions. As a result, team members frequently lack the confidence and depth of skills to perform at a high level from their first day in support services.

Prepare Voice changes that dynamic by offering a fully immersive training environment where individuals engage in realistic conversations that mimic actual interactions. Organizations using ReflexAI tools report nearly 60% reduction in manual training time. Moreover, 93% of users report positive experiences on key measures including skill-building, confidence enhancement, and excitement for their jobs.

Key Features of Prepare Voice

  • Realistic Practice: Prepare Voice brings lifelike conversations to the training room. By emulating natural speech patterns, emotions, and unexpected turns, teams can better prepare for the unpredictable nature of human support interactions.

  • Tailored Scenarios: No two environments are the same. Prepare Voice is customizable, allowing organizations to simulate the specific scenarios their teams will face - from escalated emotions to particular, high priority needs.

  • Best-in-Class Platform: ReflexAI's platform exceeds the highest security standards including HIPAA and SOC 2. Supervisors can easily deploy and manage user cohorts with features including an intuitive progress center and dashboard features.

  • Data-Driven Insights: Prepare Voice focuses on measures beyond simple completion rates. With detailed analytics, supervisors can measure performance on key metrics such as empathy, adherence to protocols, and overall quality, ensuring continuous improvement during foundational training and long-term learning.

Why Prepare Voice Stands Out

Prepare Voice is more than just another training tool - it represents the future of human interaction training. By replicating real-world conversational dynamics and providing data-driven feedback, ReflexAI empowers organizations focused on measurable outcomes.

"Even organizations with established training programs share that they're missing an opportunity to provide extensive, realistic practice," said Sam Dorison, Co-founder and CEO at ReflexAI. "We're gratified that our tools have provided partners with better outcomes and clear ROI."

"With Prepare Voice, we're helping organizations take training to the next level by providing practice that mirrors real interactions," said John Callery-Coyne, Co-founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer at ReflexAI. "It's critical to give them the confidence and skills they need to deliver exceptional support."

Prepare Voice is available today and can be integrated into any organization's existing training program. For more information on Prepare Voice and how it can transform your team's performance, visit ReflexAI.com/Prepare.

About ReflexAI

ReflexAI is a leader in AI-driven training solutions for contact centers and human support services. ReflexAI's mission is to enhance the quality of human interactions by providing advanced simulation tools that build confidence, empathy, and performance in high-pressure environments. Our products are trusted by organizations across a range of industries, including crisis intervention, healthcare, and customer service.

Contact Information

Glenn Herzberg
Director of Marketing
glenn@reflexai.com
(435)757-6058

SOURCE: ReflexAI

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
