Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - The Duo Duo Project, a groundbreaking nonprofit based in California, has ignited international support to end the dog and cat meat trade. On September 14, 2024, in the heart of London, the organization hosted an exclusive Supporters Appreciation event that united British advocates with a joint mission: to abolish the inhumane treatment of animals in the illegal dog and cat meat industry.





Duo Duo Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/226612_7bd3c9487464d898_001full.jpg

"We are living in a time where so many horrors feel out of our control," said Andrea Gung, founder and executive director of Duo Duo Project. "But this is one atrocity we can stop. The dog and cat meat trade is a winnable campaign, and the support from our British allies proves that change is not only possible, it's inevitable."

London, a city known for its leadership in global animal welfare movements, embraced the Duo Duo Project's message with passion and determination. Supporters at the event shared an overwhelming commitment to fight for the innocent lives at risk, fueling the nonprofit's efforts to expand its reach and impact.

Taking Action Beyond Words: A New Era in Animal Welfare

Duo Duo Project has been on the ground in China for over a decade, tirelessly working to shift public perceptions of dogs and cats as family members, not food. The organization has made strides through advocacy, education, and hands-on animal care. With the growing momentum from international supporters, they are launching a nationwide spay and neuter program in China aimed at directly combating the overpopulation problem that feeds the brutal black market for dog and cat meat.

Key initiatives include:

Free spay and neuter services for stray animals.

Mobile veterinary teams are expanding access to rural areas.

Establishing a veterinary training clinic to empower local veterinarians.

A Global Movement for a Winnable Cause



The overwhelming support from British attendees reflects the growing international momentum behind the cause. London's commitment to animal welfare is more than a tradition-it's an active, passionate stand for global change. With international allies rallying together, Duo Duo Project's mission to end the dog and cat meat trade has never been more attainable.

What's Next for Duo Duo Project?



As Duo Duo Project continues to expand its initiatives in China, the organization is calling on supporters worldwide to join the fight. The London event is just one chapter in the nonprofit's growing network of allies determined to create a brighter, safer future for animals everywhere.

"Together, we can-and will-make a difference," Christy Griffin, Director of Campaigns, concluded. "This fight is winnable, but it will take all of us. London has proven that compassion knows no borders."

For more information on how you can support the Duo Duo Project, visit their website here.

About Duo Duo Project



Founded in California's Bay Area, Duo Duo Project is a global nonprofit dedicated to ending the dog and cat meat trade through education, advocacy, and compassionate action. Since its inception, the organization has been at the forefront of animal welfare, working in China on the ground 365 days a year to bring about lasting change for needy animals.

SOURCE: Duo Duo Project

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226612

SOURCE: APG