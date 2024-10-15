The China Healthcare Summit convenes top investors and BD&L leaders to discuss cross-border opportunities and how to evolve strategies for success in the global market.

In today's complex geopolitical climate, global drug development faces unprecedented challenges. Biopharma leaders and investors must rethink their strategies for pipeline development and partnerships.

While many are struggling to adapt, leading companies have found strategies that work.

Discover how to thrive in this new normal at the 11th BioCentury-BayHelix China Healthcare Summit, October 30 November 1, 2024, at the St. Regis Shanghai Jingan.

More than 50 KOLs will join the program to address:

How to reinvent your cross-border strategies to minimize risk and get globalization right

- Where China biotech innovation is headed beyond oncology

- Why scientists and drug developers need to stay coupled in the era of geopolitical uncoupling

- What global pharma and investors are looking for in China innovation

- Plus, take home an exclusive conference report from Insights Partner McKinsey Company on the new strategic context for multinational biopharma companies in China.

View the agenda here.

"The first decade of the China Healthcare Summit chronicled the startling speed of China's innovation ecosystem. As we start into the second decade, we'll be looking for how fast Chinese entrepreneurs and investors and their partners can adapt to today's global landscape," said David Flores, President CEO of BioCentury. Flores co-founded BioCentury with Chairman Karen Bernstein in 1992.

"If you are an investor or biopharma dealmaker in search of innovation, this event is for you," said Joshua Berlin, Head of Corporate Alliances Business Development at BioCentury. "At the Summit you will have the opportunity to meet directly with China biotech CEOs looking to globalize their innovations."

The importance of the China Healthcare Summit in Shanghai is demonstrated by its collaborators. Insights Partner McKinsey Company is joined by sponsors Baker McKenzie, Davis Polk, Eight Roads Capital Advisors, Goodwin Procter, Lilly Asia Ventures, MPM BioImpact, Panacea Venture, Pivotal Bioventures, Qiming Venture Partners, Quan Capital, Roche, Sidley Austin, Sofinnova Investments and Veeva Systems.

To register, view the agenda, and learn how to get involved as a presenting company or sponsor, visit www.biocenturychinasummit.com or email Brian Denker at conferences@biocentury.com.

