Dreame Technology: Dreame enters UK market with the launch of flagship products

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a pioneer of innovative home appliances, has officially made its debut in the United Kingdom with the launch of three flagship products at its first UK event. The company introduced L40 Ultra robotic vacuum, and the H14 Pro wet and dry vacuum, showcasing its commitment to redefining clean living in the UK market.

Dreame: Innovating for a Cleaner Future

Founded in 2017, Dreame has quickly become a global leader in home cleaning technology, pioneering industry firsts. The company was the first to launch a robotic vacuum with a Robotic Flex Arm, designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas with ease. Dreame's innovation also extends to engineering the world's fastest digital motor at 200,000 RPM, delivering exceptional suction power for deeper, more efficient cleaning. Until this year, Dreame has made significant strides in the robotic vacuum market, securing the top 1 position in many countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, and Poland.

Dreame's dedication to excellence is evident not only in its products but also in its customer service infrastructure across Europe. With 10 strategically placed repair centres, including one in the UK, and a multilingual European call centre offering support in seven languages, Dreame ensures a seamless experience for its customers across the continent.

During the UK launch event, Dreame's UK Country Manager, Kurt Wang, expressed the company's excitement about entering the UK market: "We're thrilled to bring our advanced cleaning solutions to the UK, and we believe our flagship products will resonate with consumers who are looking for smarter, more efficient ways to maintain their homes. Our goal is to make premium cleaning accessible to every household."

At the core of Dreame's UK entry are two flagship products, each designed to elevate the home cleaning experience through breakthrough technologies.

Dreame L40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum: Unlock a New Level of Detailed and Seamless Cleaning

Powered by a suite of technological innovations, the L40 Ultra features the latest MopExtend RoboSwing Technology and a strong 11000 Pa suction power for those seeking enhanced cleaning performance. Also L40 Ultra revolutionises home cleaning with its all-in-one fully automated, multifunctional base station that manages routine tasks efficiently, providing a hands-free cleaning experience. Combined with Tricut Brush technology efficiently handles hair tangles, ensuring a hassle-free experience when dealing with human and pet hair.

Dreame H14 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum: All-Arounder for an Unparalleled Cleaning Performance

The H14 Pro's 180-degree flat design enhances manoeuvrability, allowing it to fit under furniture and into tight corners. Compressing to 14cm (8.5cm with the brush), it offers powerful 18,000Pa suction to handle large particles with ease. Its Liquid Separation Motor ensures strong performance, even when the vacuum is parallel to the floor, preventing water backflow for smooth operation. Powered by a 14,000 RPM motor, the brush rotates 520 times per minute during wet vacuuming, delivering thorough, streak-free cleaning.

Availability

Dreame's latest flagship products, the L40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum (£999) and the H14 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum (£599), are now available for purchase on Dreame's official website and Amazon .

About Dreame Technology

Dreame Technology was founded in 2017 as an innovative consumer products company focused on smart home appliances with the vision of improving lives through technology. Today, the company has created a series of core inventions with more than 150 core patents, such as the high-speed motor, monocular machine vision, SLAM (simultaneous localisation and mapping), and multi-cone cyclone separation.

