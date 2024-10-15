Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
84 Leser
The MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference to Host Executive Teams of 19 Companies on October 16th in NYC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 16th, the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference will take place in New York City, featuring executive management teams from 19 companies across a diverse range of industries. Investors will have the opportunity to explore top stock ideas for their portfolios, while also gathering insights on key value drivers and emerging trends in the MicroCap space for 2025.

Company presentations will be webcast live starting at 9:30AM ET on Wednesday, October 16th. The companies will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with qualified investors.

You may listen to the presentations, via the links below or you may register at the event website: https://www.microcaprodeo.com/.

For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com.

On Wednesday, October 16th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.

PRESENTING COMPANY

TICKER

Time EST

LINK TO PRESENTATION

Kopin Corporation

NASDAQ: KINS

9:30 AM

Here

Data Storage

NASDAQ: DTST

10:00 AM

Here

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

NASDAQ: LCUT

10:30 AM

Here

Usio Inc.

NASDAQ: USIO

10:30 AM

Here

ECD Automotive Design

NASDAQ: ECDA

11:00 AM

Here

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

NYSE: OPTT

11:00 AM

Here

MIstras Group, Inc.

NYSE: MG

11:30 AM

Here

Go Heath, Inc.

NASDAQ: GOCO

1:00 PM

Here

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

NASDAQ: VRAR

1:00 PM

Here

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

OTC: SRCO

1:30 PM

Here

United States Antimony Corp

NYSE: UAMY

1:30 PM

Here

Air Industries Group

NYSE: AIRI

2:00 PM

Here

Intellinetics, Inc.

NYSE: INLX

2:00 PM

Here

Game Square Holdings

NASDAQ: GAME

2:30 PM

Here

TETRA Technologies, Inc.

NYSE: TTI

2:30 PM

Here

Giftify, Inc.

NASDAQ: GIFT

3:00 PM

Here

Tanke Biosciences Corp.

OTC: TNBI

3:00 PM

Here

Kingstone Companies Inc.

NASDAQ: KINS

3:30 PM

Here

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
