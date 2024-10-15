The MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference to Host Executive Teams of 19 Companies on October 16th in NYC

Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 16th, the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference will take place in New York City, featuring executive management teams from 19 companies across a diverse range of industries. Investors will have the opportunity to explore top stock ideas for their portfolios, while also gathering insights on key value drivers and emerging trends in the MicroCap space for 2025.

Company presentations will be webcast live starting at 9:30AM ET on Wednesday, October 16th. The companies will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with qualified investors.

You may listen to the presentations, via the links below or you may register at the event website: https://www.microcaprodeo.com/.

For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com .

On Wednesday, October 16th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.

PRESENTING COMPANY TICKER Time EST LINK TO PRESENTATION Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KINS 9:30 AM Here Data Storage NASDAQ: DTST 10:00 AM Here Lifetime Brands, Inc. NASDAQ: LCUT 10:30 AM Here Usio Inc. NASDAQ: USIO 10:30 AM Here ECD Automotive Design NASDAQ: ECDA 11:00 AM Here Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. NYSE: OPTT 11:00 AM Here MIstras Group, Inc. NYSE: MG 11:30 AM Here Go Heath, Inc. NASDAQ: GOCO 1:00 PM Here The Glimpse Group, Inc. NASDAQ: VRAR 1:00 PM Here Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. OTC: SRCO 1:30 PM Here United States Antimony Corp NYSE: UAMY 1:30 PM Here Air Industries Group NYSE: AIRI 2:00 PM Here Intellinetics, Inc. NYSE: INLX 2:00 PM Here Game Square Holdings NASDAQ: GAME 2:30 PM Here TETRA Technologies, Inc. NYSE: TTI 2:30 PM Here Giftify, Inc. NASDAQ: GIFT 3:00 PM Here Tanke Biosciences Corp. OTC: TNBI 3:00 PM Here Kingstone Companies Inc. NASDAQ: KINS 3:30 PM Here

