The MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference to Host Executive Teams of 19 Companies on October 16th in NYC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 16th, the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference will take place in New York City, featuring executive management teams from 19 companies across a diverse range of industries. Investors will have the opportunity to explore top stock ideas for their portfolios, while also gathering insights on key value drivers and emerging trends in the MicroCap space for 2025.
Company presentations will be webcast live starting at 9:30AM ET on Wednesday, October 16th. The companies will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with qualified investors.
You may listen to the presentations, via the links below or you may register at the event website: https://www.microcaprodeo.com/.
For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com.
On Wednesday, October 16th, the following companies will be presenting via webcast.
PRESENTING COMPANY
TICKER
Time EST
LINK TO PRESENTATION
Kopin Corporation
NASDAQ: KINS
9:30 AM
Here
Data Storage
NASDAQ: DTST
10:00 AM
Here
Lifetime Brands, Inc.
NASDAQ: LCUT
10:30 AM
Here
Usio Inc.
NASDAQ: USIO
10:30 AM
Here
ECD Automotive Design
NASDAQ: ECDA
11:00 AM
Here
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.
NYSE: OPTT
11:00 AM
Here
MIstras Group, Inc.
NYSE: MG
11:30 AM
Here
Go Heath, Inc.
NASDAQ: GOCO
1:00 PM
Here
The Glimpse Group, Inc.
NASDAQ: VRAR
1:00 PM
Here
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.
OTC: SRCO
1:30 PM
Here
United States Antimony Corp
NYSE: UAMY
1:30 PM
Here
Air Industries Group
NYSE: AIRI
2:00 PM
Here
Intellinetics, Inc.
NYSE: INLX
2:00 PM
Here
Game Square Holdings
NASDAQ: GAME
2:30 PM
Here
TETRA Technologies, Inc.
NYSE: TTI
2:30 PM
Here
Giftify, Inc.
NASDAQ: GIFT
3:00 PM
Here
Tanke Biosciences Corp.
OTC: TNBI
3:00 PM
Here
Kingstone Companies Inc.
NASDAQ: KINS
3:30 PM
Here
SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo
View the original press release on accesswire.com