Petroff Amshen LLP Announces James Tierney as Chief Appellate Counsel

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Petroff Amshen LLP is proud to announce the promotion of James Tierney to Chief Appellate Counsel. This move highlights the firm's dedication to excellence in legal advocacy and reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional representation to its clients, considering the outstanding appellate results from Mr. Tierney.

Petroff Amshen LLP is recognized for its aggressive litigation and unwavering dedication to clients in matters such as foreclosure, identity theft, commercial litigation, debtor-creditor disputes, and appellate practice.

Mr. Tierney's extensive appellate law experience has both led to the reversal of numerous adverse rulings, as well as confirmation of clients' legal positions following a favorable decision. Mr. Tierney's unparalleled contribution to the appellate law offers clients renewed hope and secures life-changing outcomes. His appointment strengthens Petroff Amshen's ability to advocate effectively for its clients across complex legal landscapes.

Commenting on his new role, James Tierney stated, "It is my privilege to continue to serve the firm's clients in continuing to form our Appellate practice in the leadership position. I am a part of an amazing group of attorneys and staff who care about every single case, no matter the circumstances."

Petroff Amshen LLP's appellate practice stands as a cornerstone of the firm's legal practices. The appellate team, led by James Tierney, meticulously analyzes court records to identify legal errors, procedural oversights, or misapplications of law that could reverse lower court decisions in the Appellate Courts:

"At Petroff Amshen, we go the extra mile. For homeowners facing foreclosure, having an attorney who truly understands this process can make all the difference. If there is a pending appeal, we will file Temporary Restraining Orders to halt the auctions. We have seen a significant success in the Appellate Courts with this approach," Mr. Tierney added, referencing the work he has been carrying out in the law firm for almost a decade.

Since its foundation, Petroff Amshen LLP has prioritized a supportive approach throughout each step of the legal process to provide security for its clients and their families. With a deep understanding of appellate law, the firm's commitment to fight relentlessly ensures the highest level of advocacy at every step of the process. Petroff Amshen LLP and its new Chief Appellate Counsel, James Tierney, remain committed to standing by their clients and advocating for their rights, every step of the way.

Contact Information

Gabriel Botero

Media Relations

media@petroffamshen.com

(718) 336-4200

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

View the original press release on newswire.com.