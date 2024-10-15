Pet King Brands Launches Disaster Relief Initiatives to Help Pets Impacted by Hurricanes

Leading pet healthcare innovator provides immediate relief to hardest-hit areas.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Pet King Brands, the pioneering leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health brands ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, is actively supporting animals and shelters affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton's devastation.

As a company dedicated to pet health and well-being, ZYMOX is committed to providing immediate aid to organizations caring for animals in the hardest-hit regions.

"By providing essential supplies and rallying community support, we aim to ensure that vulnerable pets receive the care they need during and after natural disasters," said Debra Decker, Pet King Brands Director of Marketing. "With the devastating aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, we have further expanded our relief efforts to continue supporting the well-being of animals affected by these consecutive catastrophic events."

To date, ZYMOX has made significant donations, fulfilled numerous wish lists, and will continue sending essential products (including generators) to shelters on the front lines, providing vital support to those in need, including:

Ziggy's Refuge @ziggys_Refuge

Rocky Top Rescue @rockytop_rescue

Flying Pigs Rescue @flyingpigsrescue

Billie's Buddies Animal Rescue @billies_buddies

Shelters and rescues needing products and supplies in the wake of the recent hurricanes are encouraged to request them through the ZYMOX Hurricane Relief form.

In addition, to increase the impact of these relief efforts, ZYMOX is calling on pet parents to participate in a fundraising initiative. Customers can use the code at checkout on ZYMOX.com to receive 10% off their order, while 10% of October sales will be donated to hurricane relief efforts for the areas most affected by these disasters.

For more information about hurricane preparation with pets, visit the ZYMOX website.

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, EquineDefense®, and ZYLAFEN®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

Contact Information

Debra Decker

Director of Marketing

ddecker@petkingbrands.com

8177139200

SOURCE: Pet King Brands

View the original press release on newswire.com.