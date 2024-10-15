Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pet King Brands Launches Disaster Relief Initiatives to Help Pets Impacted by Hurricanes

Leading pet healthcare innovator provides immediate relief to hardest-hit areas.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Pet King Brands, the pioneering leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health brands ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, is actively supporting animals and shelters affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton's devastation.

As a company dedicated to pet health and well-being, ZYMOX is committed to providing immediate aid to organizations caring for animals in the hardest-hit regions.

"By providing essential supplies and rallying community support, we aim to ensure that vulnerable pets receive the care they need during and after natural disasters," said Debra Decker, Pet King Brands Director of Marketing. "With the devastating aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, we have further expanded our relief efforts to continue supporting the well-being of animals affected by these consecutive catastrophic events."

To date, ZYMOX has made significant donations, fulfilled numerous wish lists, and will continue sending essential products (including generators) to shelters on the front lines, providing vital support to those in need, including:

  • Ziggy's Refuge @ziggys_Refuge

  • Rocky Top Rescue @rockytop_rescue

  • Flying Pigs Rescue @flyingpigsrescue

  • Billie's Buddies Animal Rescue @billies_buddies

Shelters and rescues needing products and supplies in the wake of the recent hurricanes are encouraged to request them through the ZYMOX Hurricane Relief form.

In addition, to increase the impact of these relief efforts, ZYMOX is calling on pet parents to participate in a fundraising initiative. Customers can use the code at checkout on ZYMOX.com to receive 10% off their order, while 10% of October sales will be donated to hurricane relief efforts for the areas most affected by these disasters.

For more information about hurricane preparation with pets, visit the ZYMOX website.

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, EquineDefense®, and ZYLAFEN®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

Contact Information

Debra Decker
Director of Marketing
ddecker@petkingbrands.com
8177139200

SOURCE: Pet King Brands

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.