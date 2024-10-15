Chelsea State Bank Unveils Cutting-Edge Website to Elevate Community Banking Experience in Partnership With Symphonize

Introducing an Intuitive, Mobile-Friendly Website with a Seamless Experience and to Strengthen Community Engagement.

CHELSEA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Chelsea State Bank, a trusted community bank with over 125 years of service, proudly announces the launch of its new and improved website. This launch reflects Chelsea State Bank's strategic focus on a mobile-friendly experience and aims to enhance convenience, experience, accessibility, and security for customers.



Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Chelsea, MI, Chelsea State Bank, is a premier, award-winning local community bank with $400 million in assets. The collaboration with Symphonize, a leader in IT services, produced a website that embodies Chelsea State Bank's commitment to providing a personalized experience, ensuring simplicity and ease of use while highlighting the communities of Chelsea, Dexter, and Jackson and the impact of the bank's support in the communities it serves.

"At Chelsea State Bank, our goal has always been to blend the personal touch of community banking with modern convenience. This new website is an extension of that promise, designed to give our customers an easier, more intuitive way to connect with us, explore additional banking services and our community impact, while staying true to our commitment to local, personalized service. It's not just about banking online-it's about strengthening the relationships that make our community thrive," said Joanne Rau, President and CEO of Chelsea State Bank.

Ashok Cherukuri, CEO of Symphonize, added, "At Symphonize, we pride ourselves on creating digital experiences that truly resonate with users while meeting the strategic goals of our clients. Collaborating with Chelsea State Bank allowed us to design and implement a website that enhances the customer journey and reflects the bank's commitment to community engagement and personalized service. We're excited to have played a role in bringing their vision to life, making banking more accessible and intuitive for their customers."

The website has been designed for ease of use, making navigation simpler than ever. Users can quickly find nearby ATMs and branch locations with just a few clicks, ensuring easy access to banking services whenever needed. The intuitive design focuses on delivering a seamless experience, helping customers find key information effortlessly.

The newly launched website raises the bar for the bank, offering an improved mobile experience, responsive design, smoother navigation, accessible career opportunities, advanced security features, and enhanced accessibility.

The new Chelsea State Bank website is now live and available at chelseastate.bank.

About Chelsea State Bank:

Chelsea State Bank has been a trusted community bank since 1897, dedicated to meeting the financial needs of individuals, families, and businesses in the communities it serves. Proudly locally owned and operated, the bank remains committed to personalized service and active community involvement. Chelsea State Bank believes in the strength of community and works hard to make a positive impact where its employees and customers live and work. chelseastate.bank

About Symphonize:

Symphonize specializes in digital transformations and technology solutions that bridge the gap between traditional banking practices and the digital expectations of customers. With a global team, Symphonize is committed to helping banks create intuitive, engaging, and personalized digital experiences, to acquire and retain customers. Symphonize is renowned as a multifaceted partner, skilled in strategy development, user experience design, and software development. symphonize.com

