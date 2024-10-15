Feed the Children Welcomes Two to Board of Directors

15 members now serve on OKC-based, global anti-hunger organization's board

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Dr. Daniel Molina and Brady J. Sidwell have been appointed to the Board of Directors for Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit organization committed to ending childhood hunger. Both new board members bring extensive expertise to their roles at the global nonprofit.

Feed the Children new Board Members

Dr. Daniel Molina and Brady J. Sidwell

Daniel Molina, MD, FAAFP has dedicated his medical career to caring for the Native American community of Oklahoma, and he currently serves as the Chief of Research and Public Health for the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health. He is a board-certified Family Medicine physician, and an active-duty commissioned officer (CAPTAIN O-6) in the United States Public Health Service. Dr. Molina is a Fellow in the American Academy of Family Physicians, having completed post-graduate training at the Baylor Family Medicine Residency Program in Dallas, Texas. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, and was recognized with the U.S. Public Health Service Surgeon General's Distinguished Graduate Award. Dr. Molina is also an artist, author and founder of the life philosophy brand Sticks that Ahh®.

Brady J. Sidwell is also based in Oklahoma and is accomplished in multiple disciplines in and around global agribusiness. He is the Founder and President of Sidwell Strategies, Sidwell Distribution, Enterprise Grain Company, Enterprise Grain Malt, Sidwell Solutions, Sidwell Seed, 81 Feed and Seed, Sidwell Transport, Arbitrage alpha Solutions, Enid Brewing Company and Chisholm Trail Milling. Sidwell is also a Limited Partner and member of the Advisory Board of Germin8 Ventures, a Food Tech Venture Capital firm, and a founding partner of Ninja Ag, LLC, a precision agriculture technology business that creates variable-rate nutrient applications from corrected NDVI imagery. He has a deep understanding of international and domestic-agricultural economics as well as the functionality of multi-national economies and their market impact having served in a variety of senior roles in global strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Sidwell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Economics from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Economics degree from the University of Hong Kong where he studied as a Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to China.

Feed the Children's board has been expanding throughout the past few years. With each new board member, the organization has taken the opportunity to be strategic in its selection as it strives to gain an even deeper bench of business expertise.

"We are pleased to welcome Brady Sidwell and Dr. Daniel Molina to our Board of Directors," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO for Feed the Children. "These individuals bring extensive leadership experience and expertise that will further enhance our organization's important work to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry."

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is committed to ending childhood hunger. We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, and so we provide children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.

Through our programs and partnerships, we feed children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, we distribute household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, we expand access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. Responsible stewards of our resources, we are driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, we believe that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.

