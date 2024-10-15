Inspira Financial Teams Up With Boldin, the Financial Planning Platform, to Empower Accountholders to Confidently Plan for Their Future

Easy-to-use, self-directed tools and resources will enable Inspira accountholders to create and manage their own financial plan

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Inspira Financial, a leading provider of health, wealth retirement, and benefits solutions, has joined forces with Boldin (formerly NewRetirement), a comprehensive, digital-first financial planning platform, to offer accountholders access to powerful online tools and resources to help them plan for retirement or other life goals.

Inspira customers will have access to Boldin's retirement planning platform, PlannerPlus, which offers clear, data-driven insights to help users make more informed financial decisions. The platform is designed to help users go beyond uncertainty and speculation by delivering personalized, actionable financial insights based on their assets, savings, and projected income.

"At Inspira, we're always looking for innovative ways to support our accountholders in their financial journey," said Pete Welsh, Managing Director of Retirement and Wealth, Inspira Financial. "Working with Boldin brings comprehensive financial planning software directly to our users, enabling them to make smarter, more informed decisions about their retirement savings. Whether they're managing traditional assets or exploring alternative options, this tool can help them build a financial future they can count on." The Boldin platform serves the diverse needs of Inspira's accountholder base, with distinct tools for different types of investors.

Inspira accountholders can visit Boldin's Special Offer and sign up for their exclusive membership. This offer underscores Inspira's commitment to providing accountholders with valuable tools to navigate their financial future.

"Inspiring financial confidence is at the core of what we do, and Inspira immediately saw the value in providing Boldin's planning tools to its accountholders," said Steve Chen, Founder & CEO of Boldin. "Our platform takes the guesswork out of financial planning by empowering users to make smart, data-driven decisions. We're confident that Inspira accountholders will benefit from our easy-to-use tools and resources."

For more information about Inspira's collaboration with Boldin, visit https://www.boldin.com/retirement/inspira.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners - helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. Inspira relentlessly pursues better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com.

About Boldin

Boldin, formerly NewRetirement, is the most comprehensive, affordable, and widely accessible financial planning software on the market today. Since its inception, Boldin has helped millions build financial confidence through its self-directed financial planning software, advisor tools, and enterprise partnerships. More than 350,000 individuals are managing their plans on Boldin with over $300B in assets, and Boldin users report 94% more in retirement savings than the national average. To learn more, visit https://www.boldin.com/.

Boldin is an independent service provider not affiliated with Inspira Financial and Inspira is not endorsing Boldin's services or products, including the Boldin Retirement Planner. Use of any Boldin services or products is subject to separate terms and conditions from Boldin.

