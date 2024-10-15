T-Mobile: Meet the Finalists: T-Mobile Reveals Top 16 High Schools in Friday Night 5G Lights Competition

Now it's your turn, America. Four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski joins T-Mobile in inviting Americans everywhere to help choose the ultimate champion

Each high school will receive $25,000 and a home game celebration this season as the finalists compete for the grad prize of a multi-million-dollar 5G football field upgrade

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced the Top 16 finalists in its Friday Night 5G Lights competition, which saw more than 1,700 high schools from small towns in all 50 states compete for a chance to win a game-changing 5G technology upgrade for their football fields. The remaining 16 finalists will each receive a $25,000 grant for their school, along with an epic T-Mobile celebration at an upcoming home football game where the Un-carrier will be onsite with games, giveaways and free food at the concession stands.

"Small town America went all out for Friday Night 5G Lights," said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. "This competition truly showcases what makes small towns so special and the incredible sense of community that exists in these areas. We're excited to see which school will walk away with the grand prize and the ultimate 5G-powered game night experience, bringing their community together like never before."

The finalists move onto the final face-off, where people across the country will help decide which deserving high school will win an extraordinary $2 million grand prize to upgrade one small town's pride and joy: its high school football field. The grand prize includes a $100,000 grant for the school, weight room from GronkFitness.com , new teched-out scoreboard, consultation with football field experience experts, 5G network upgrades package and an epic tailgate party celebration with live music and a 5G-powered halftime drone show. Whew!

Meet the Top 16 Contenders

The Friday Night 5G Lights finalists were each selected for their immense pride in their hometown and a compelling story for how an Un-carrier-style upgrade would transform their high school football stadium and local community. These are the Top 16:

Beaumont United High School (Beaumont, Texas): The Timberwolves know hard work pays off and are hoping to transform their playing field and improve the game experience for players and fans after being impacted by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Imelda in 2019.

Crest Ridge High School (Centerview, Mo.): Located an hour east of Kansas City in the small town of Centerview, Missouri, lie the Crest Ridge Cougars. As a vital part of the community, the Cougars are seeking vital upgrades to their football field and facilities, including updated lighting, new turf, a new track, renovated press box and locker room to increase player safety and wellness and restore community pride for years to come.

Dumas High School (Dumas, Texas): Located just north of Amarillo, Texas, is the home of the Dumas Demons, ready to bring the competition and give their 57-year-old stadium an upgrade that includes new seating, stadium lighting, technology and amenities.

Greenwood High School (Greenwood, Ark.): Based just south of Fort Smith in Greenwood, Arkansas, the Greenwood Bulldogs are 11-time state football championship winners, the last being in 2023. They hope to create a state-of-the-art facility by upgrading seating, turf, technology and increasing accessibility that will serve the needs of their students, families and the community.

Hughson High School (Hughson, Calif.): Known for its vast orchards of almonds and walnuts, the northern California town is home to the 1997 and 2022 State Champion Hughson Huskies. With a football program nearly 100 years old, this community football program is rich in tradition and celebrates championship teams for life. The football field is the home for many activities beyond football and needs a new scoreboard, upgrades to both the locker room and weight room and updated bathrooms.

Inola High School (Inola, Okla.): Known as the "Hay Capital of the World" and home of the Longhorns, Inola, Oklahoma embodies the heart and soul of small-town Friday night lights football. The funding would not only breathe new life into the football program by replacing badly worn turf but would also replace and upgrade workout equipment and gear used daily by hundreds of students. The equipment has endured countless games and supported all Inola athletes since the 1980s, and updates would ensure that future generations of athletes can pursue their dreams with pride.

Loveland High School (Loveland, Colo.): Known as the "Outdoor Sculpture Capitol of Colorado" and home to the Red Wolves, the team is seeking vital infrastructure upgrades to the field's lighting, bleachers and sound system that will completely transform their athletic departments and allow the Red Wolves the ability to host home games that will bring the entire Loveland community together.

Manchester West High School (Manchester, N.H.): Based in southern New Hampshire, the Manchester West Blue Knights seek to make an even bigger impact on the field and community with the addition of home and visitor facilities, a new sound system, a weight room renovation and new community green space, all while still providing resources to youth football players to support the future of the game.

Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf (Faribault, Minn.): Hailing from Faribault, Minnesota, the MSAD Trojans are all about school spirit, with students from all corners of Minnesota coming together to achieve their goals and prepare for life after graduation. The Trojans are seeking a new scoreboard to provide better accessibility for deaf spectators, new bleachers, a new concession stand and upgrades to both the team and visitor locker rooms.

Paradise High School (Paradise, Calif.): Located in northern California, the Paradise Bobcats and community show resiliency, determination and heart as they continue to rebuild after the devastating Camp Fire in 2018. Rebuilding the concession stand, upgrading the lighting, ADA access and improving parking and seating would make a tremendous difference to the school and community.

Ridgeview High School (Redmond, Ore.): Located in central Oregon, Ridgeview is home to beautiful, majestic mountain views in Oregon's high desert. The region is a haven for nature lovers and thrill-seekers. Ridgeview High School says it would greatly benefit by being able to create an improved game-day experience for athletes, fans and guests.

Saks High School (Anniston, Ala.): Located just east of Birmingham, Alabama, the Saks Wildcats have a need to improve outdated seating, install energy-efficient lighting and create ADA-compliant areas so they will be ready to tackle adversity head on and lead the team to more victories.

Salisbury High School (Salisbury, N.C.): As t he second oldest functioning school building in North Carolina at 99 years old, Salisbury would be able to upgrade the current lighting system on the field, so it is safe and welcoming for all who use it, whether for athletic competitions, community gatherings or youth programs.

Superior Junior/Senior High School (Superior, Ariz.): Centered in a small mining town east of the Phoenix, the Superior Panthers understand the hard work and determination it takes to lead their community to victory. Upgrades to the fields, lights and a new weight room would make a huge impact on the school and community.

Ware Junior/Senior High School (Ware, Mass.): With a town population of approximately 10,000, the school's upgrade would provide much-needed support to a small, proud and high-achieving football community that could greatly benefit from updated lights on the field and provide the necessary resources to start the process of improving the fan experience with more seating and permanent bathrooms.

Warren Central High School (Bowling Green, Ky.): Home of the fire-breathing Warren Dragons, this football team is resilient, dedicated and ready to go for victory, seeking upgrades to its weight room, press box technology, scoreboard and team meeting spaces for all student-athletes and coaches across all sports programs to benefit from.

An additional 300 schools each walked away from Friday Night 5G Lights with $5,000 through T-Mobile's $5K Fridays. The giveaway - which totals $1.5 million - ran through the competition's six-week entry period to give high schools nationwide some extra cash for the project of their choice.

Choosing the Champion

Now, you - yes, you, America - have the power to help crown the winner. Here's how. From now until Nov. 12, anyone in the U.S. can head to www.FridayNight5GLights.com to learn more about the Top 16 high schools and their stories via a 90-second Instagram video from each finalist. Just hit that heart on your favorite school and your vote is in.

There is no limit to how many times you and your community can share the video on all your social channels, so start spreading the word for your favorite school! The high school with the most-liked video will be crowned as the ultimate Friday Night 5G Lights champion and score the grand prize package. Results will be announced in early December.

In addition to the Instagram video, each school will participate in a day of giving back to a local food bank before Nov. 12. Through its partnership with Feeding America , T-Mobile will help identify local food banks near each of the Top 16 schools to host these drives. According to Feeding America, some of the most severe levels of food insecurity are found in rural communities - 9 out of 10 counties with the highest rates of food insecurity are rural. This effort not only combats food insecurity in communities near each of the Top 16 finalists, but also boosts team spirit as students work together to make a difference.

"It's been incredible to see the excitement and community spirit pouring in from schools all over the country," said Rob Gronkowski. "Friday nights truly unite people and watching the creative ways people show their school pride has been amazing. I can't wait for the next stage of the competition and to see how the Top 16 finalists step up their game for their shot at the grand prize."

T-Mobile's Ongoing Commitment to Small Towns

Showing love to small towns is nothing new for T-Mobile. Since its 5G for All commitment to bring the most advanced wireless services to rural America in April 2021, T-Mobile has made incredible progress as the nation's largest and fastest 5G network .

T-Mobile has invested over $14 million in small towns across the nation through Hometown Grants and has connected over 6 million students through Project 10Million , T-Mobile's $10.7 billion initiative offering connectivity for eligible student families across the country. The Un-carrier has also opened nearly 600 stores in small towns while expanding its network to bring more than 500,000 square miles of 5G coverage to rural areas - now covering more than 98% of Americans across 2 million square miles. Plus, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Business Internet give homes and businesses across the country access to reliable and affordable broadband options.

Friday Night 5G Lights is yet another way T-Mobile is strengthening its connection with small towns, bringing communities together under the bright lights of local football fields while showcasing the power and potential of 5G.

Learn more and cast your vote by visiting www.FridayNight5GLights.com .

View the original press release on accesswire.com