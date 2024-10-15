Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Mark Jarvis, Chairman of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results on matters considered at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver on October 15, 2024.

The nominees listed in the Company's management circular dated September 10, 2024 (the "Circular") being Mark Jarvis, Robert Millar, Eric Schneider and Brian Usher-Jones were elected to the board of directors of the Company ("the Board") until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

In addition, at the Meeting, the shareholders approved:

The re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company's Stock Option Plan for 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, a maximum of 10% of the outstanding shares can be issued as options.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The Company has filed a lawsuit against the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador claiming at least $483,000,000.00 for the constructive taking or de facto expropriation of the Company's interest in certain exploration lands, among other claims.

