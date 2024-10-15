PQ.Hosting Launches New Proxy Service: Enhancing Security and Accessibility for Global Users

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / PQ.Hosting, a leader in innovative server hosting solutions, announces the launch of its new IPv4 Proxy Service designed to enhance online privacy, secure data traffic, and provide seamless access to geo-restricted content at 1.5 euros per month.

As the demand for secure and anonymous internet browsing continues to grow, PQ.Hosting's Proxy Service offers users an essential tool to protect their identity and browsing activities from prying eyes. By leveraging a global infrastructure with servers strategically located across multiple regions, this proxy solution ensures high-speed connections with speeds up to 10 Gbps, no matter where you are in the world.

Key Features of PQ.Hosting's Proxy Service:

High-Speed Global Access: With servers in over 40 countries, users can connect to the fastest available proxy, bypassing regional restrictions and accessing content with ease. The service supports IPv4, HTTP, and SOCKS5 protocols, ensuring the best compatibility and performance. Enhanced Privacy & Anonymity: Protect your data by routing internet traffic through encrypted proxy servers with no logs or traces of your activities. PQ.Hosting ensures your data stays safe with high-level encryption across all connections. Flexible Options for Businesses & Individuals: PQ.Hosting's service is tailored for both business users needing corporate proxy solutions and individuals seeking secure browsing on public networks. Competitive Pricing: Maintaining our tradition of offering affordable solutions, PQ.Hosting's Proxy Service is priced at 1.5 euros per month to provide the best value in the market without compromising on performance. 24/7 Expert Support: Our 24/7 support team is always available to assist you with any issues. Whether you need help with setup or have technical queries, our expert team will provide fast and friendly service. Customized Proxies with Maximum Speed: Our service offers customized proxies with a speed of up to 10 Gbps, giving you unlimited traffic to enjoy fast and unrestricted browsing.

Launching proxy service represents a major step forward in our mission to provide global solutions for security-conscious users. With increasing concerns over data privacy, PQ.Hosting team is committed to giving users the tools they need to stay secure and unrestricted while browsing.

Whether you're looking to bypass geo-blocks, enhance anonymity, or improve security for your business, PQ.Hosting's Proxy Service offers robust performance without sacrificing speed or security.

About PQ.Hosting: Founded in 2019, PQ.Hosting is a leading provider of VPS and VDS hosting services, serving customers in over 40 countries. Renowned for its exceptional customer service and advanced technical infrastructure, PQ.Hosting continues to expand its portfolio to meet the growing demands of the digital world. With solutions ranging from high-speed VPS to secure IPv4 proxy services, PQ.Hosting remains at the forefront of internet hosting innovation.

