Dienstag, 15.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
15.10.24
19:54 Uhr
10,110 Euro
-0,105
-1,03 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 22:38 Uhr
New Holland Introduces Digital Technology Enhancements for Customers Worldwide

CNH

CNH brand, New Holland, has introduced new advancements in its precision technology stack to make farming easier, more sustainable and more efficient for its customers.

The new FieldOps web and mobile farm management platform, first previewed in April 2024, is now live and available for download on the iOS App Store and Android Play Store. FieldOps is a versatile farm management tool that helps farmers expand their productivity from anywhere, anytime by taking their farm operations data and details and simplifying them into one platform that's easy to use, understand and connect.

Built to enable farmers to view and monitor all their CNH machines in one place, FieldOps provides one streamlined platform for everyone - at every skill level, crop specialty, region and size of operation

FieldOps is built to work the way customers want to, allowing them to do more with fewer clicks. Its new, more intuitive interface empowers users to make more informed and quicker data-driven decisions that improve their operations every day.

Customers get to choose how they own their data, whether they decide to import it all into FieldOps to manage or export their FieldOps data to use it on another platform. This eliminates the need for unnecessary data re-entry, making the overall digital experience easier across a farmer's entire operation.

Carlo Lambro, New Holland Brand President, commented: "With these advancements in our open digital ecosystem, we add new milestones in our ongoing global innovation journey to make everyday operations more efficient and productive for farmers. These projects are designed 100% around our customers and dealers, to provide data and help them increase productivity and reduce costs. We are committed to continuously improving all of our services to make New Holland's digital experience even more open and accessible."

View original content here.

New Holland introduces digital technology enhancements for customers worldwide, including FieldOps

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
