Get Ready for October's Hauntingly Good Specials at Palate Las Vegas

Palate, located in the Las Vegas Arts District, welcomes October in anticipation of their Halloween Brunch and more to look forward to throughout the year.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Welcomed to the Las Vegas Arts District in Spring 2024, Palate Las Vegas enters October in anticipation of a month full of specials. With Executive Chef Sterling Buckley's culinary creativity and Bar-Kada Hospitality's top-notch libations menu, Palate is sure to provide a memorable dining experience for their patrons.

See below for more information:

"Brunch and Boos":

Grab your friends and prepare for some Halloween fun on Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. as Palate will be hosting a frightful Halloween brunch bash complete with live music, menu specials by Chef Sterling, seasonal libations by Rudy and Marisa from Bar-Kada Hospitality, and the ultimate costume contest with awards for the prized winners.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be booked by visiting https://tables.toasttab.com/restaurants/0e7179f3-bc83-4e41-bc11-147867fe1f2c/findTime

Fried Chicken and Champagne

Launching on Friday, October 18, and available every Friday thereafter, Palate is partnering with Telmont Champagne featuring Chef Sterling's customer-favorite fried chicken.

Guests can enjoy an individual serving of delicious fried chicken paired with a glass of Telmont champagne at $35. For bigger groups, guests can share the large format serving of "Southern Hospitality" with a bottle of Telmont at $180.

Each Fried Chicken and Champagne special can be enhanced with a caviar bump at an additional cost.

Build-Your-Own-Gameboard:

Cheer on Thursday Night Football with a sampler of Chef Sterling's favorite game-day bites. Priced at $35 and served with your choice of a glass of wine or draft beer, guests can choose between six of these options:

Pork Buns made with pickles, radish and soda sauce

Longganisa Sliders made with cucumber slaw and tomato relish

The Daily Dip served with your choice of chicharrones or housemade potato chips

Salmon or Short Rib Rillette made with roti, pickled red onion and umami crème fraîche

Biscuits of the Day served with housemade jam and maple butter

Palate Wings made with a sweet chili glaze

Baby Bucks made with truffle tremor, buck sauce, pickled red onion, served on a brioche bun

*Available only at the bar/lounge area.

Book your Holiday Party at Palate

Host the holiday party of the year and book your company or family event at Palate. With special bar and menu packages to choose from, Palate can accommodate your party's needs and expectations to turn it into an event to remember. Palate's space can transform into a standing-room or seated event and can allow for a capacity of 100 people.

For event bookings and more information, please email Palate's Managing Partners Rudy Aguas and Marisa Martino at rudy@barkadahospitality.com and marisa@barkadahospitality.com.

Palate offers modern Americana cuisine with cultural influences and offers daily specials such as happy hour, Chef's late-night secret menu, live music, Sunday brunch and more. Stay tuned for upcoming information on new Fall cocktails, Thanksgiving to-go specials, Christmas specials and New Year's Eve.

For more information on Palate, visit their website at www.palatelv.com.

ABOUT PALATE

Palate, the newest venture from Bar-Kada Hospitality with Executive Chef Sterling Buckley, is set to redefine Modern Americana cuisine with cultural influences in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District. Open as of Spring 2024, Palate invites guests to experience culinary artistry with a menu featuring signature dishes such as the Duck Dynasty charcuterie board and American Wagyu Flank Steak. Underlining its commitment to community and creativity, Palate will be offering live music from Friday to Sunday by local artists and displaying artwork throughout the restaurant's walls (some available for sale). With a tagline, "The food is art, the cocktails are art, and we feature local artists," Palate promises an unforgettable dining experience where community meets artistic innovation.

Located at 1301 S. Main St., Suite 110, inside the Colorado, Palate welcomes guests from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for Brunch on Sundays; and Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m from Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit palatelv.com or follow Palate on social media.

Contact Information

Katherine Mendoza

Marketing Relations Coordinator

pr@avaroseagency.com

(702) 556-6591

Related Files

Halloween Brunch Flyer

SOURCE: Palate Las Vegas

View the original press release on newswire.com.