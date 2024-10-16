Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
16.10.2024 00:26 Uhr
Take Advantage of These Spook-Tacular Specials at Dueling Axes Las Vegas Inside AREA15 Throughout October

From family-friendly events to drink specials, find something to look forward to for the month of October at Dueling Axes Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Say hello to October and add some fright to the fun at Dueling Axes Las Vegas, an upscale axe-throwing lounge with a full-service bar, located inside AREA15. From unique, festive drink specials, to a Nevada Day celebration, check out what Dueling Axes is offering to enjoy with friends and family.

Thursday "Night Mode" Special
In collaboration with an AREA15-wide special, Dueling Axes will be participating every Thursday with all-day-long offers:

  • 30% off axe throwing of 1-hour reservations or more

  • $5 beer and shot specials

  • Bullseye Happy Hour: enjoy 50% off well drinks and BOGO cosmic cocktails

  • $7 featured spirit from 8 p.m. - close

October Cocktail of the Month: Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
Say hello to pumpkin spice season with Dueling Axes' Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Sip on the festive take of this classic cocktail, made with Meili Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Espresso Mix, Pumpkin Puree and garnished with a cinnamon sugar rim. Any cocktail can be upgraded to be served in a Dueling Axes souvenir rocks glass for guests to take home.

October Shot of the Month: Scooby Snack
A customer favorite has made its way back to Dueling Axes' drink menu. The "Scooby Snack" shot is made with Rum Haven Coconut Rum, Whipped Cream, Melon Liqueur, and Pineapple Juice and garnished with a dollop of whipped cream.

Nevada Day (Friday, October 25, 2024)
Bring the kids down to Dueling Axes for Nevada Day on Friday, October 25, for some family-friendly trick-or-treating and axe throwing. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes as Dueling Axes hands out candy and kids get the opportunity to throw foam axes.

The fun continues into the weekend on Saturday, October 26 through Sunday, October 27, and on Halloween Day on Thursday, October 31. Enjoy Dueling Axes' transformed facility of "Cosmic Axes" with glow-in-the-dark axe throwing, drink specials and a live DJ performance.

For more information on Dueling Axes Las Vegas, visit www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com.

ABOUT DUELING AXES AT AREA15
Originally from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna, and now Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation's premier indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let's face it, you've thought of what it would be like to throw an axe - now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we've created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. The Las Vegas branch is located inside AREA15, bringing Columbus' premier axe-throwing venue to visitors and locals alike in Sin City. Visit their website for more information.

Contact Information
Katherine Mendoza
Marketing Relations
kat@avaroseagency.com
(702) 556-6591

SOURCE: Dueling Axes Las Vegas

