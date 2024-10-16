Tantalize Your Taste Buds With a New, Elevated Dining Experience Coming to Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on November 8

Coming November 8, 2024, guests can indulge in an intimate table-side dining experience highlighting Telmont Champagne and specialty menu items created by Chef Shaun Hergatt.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, a land and sea dining destination by Michelin-starred Chef Shaun Hergatt, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is celebrating a new dining experience launching on Friday, November 8.

Priced at $95, this new dining feature will consist of a one-of-a-kind, table-side cart by Aqua's house champagne, Telmont Champagne, where guests can enjoy an elegant glass of Telmont, paired with two dishes of their choice: Crispy Potato with Caviar or Potato Ricer with Caviar.

Newcomers and loyal regulars of Aqua are welcome to dine on Thursday, November 7 from 4 - 9 p.m. for a pre-launch celebration of the new addition of this table-side presentation. For this night only, Aqua will be serving exclusive, a la carte appetizers with the option to taste and pair a variety of Telmont Champagne.

The dishes to be served include:

Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams: Telmont Champagne gelee, parsnip puree and a 50g tin of Caspy Caviar ($55)

Telmont loaded fries served with caviar ($30)

Potato Pavé: Crispy potato pavé served with crème fraîche, chives and caviar ($35)

Mille Feuille: Finger sandwich served with avocado and caviar mille feuille ($25)

Caviar Sundae: a crème fraîche ice cream served with caviar and fig sauce ($35)

Please note for this night Aqua will not be offering their dinner menu.

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is unique to the Las Vegas dining scene as it is Chef Shaun Hergatt's first West Coast restaurant. Raised in Australia and residing in New York, Chef Shaun is leaving his mark by sharing his passion for quality ingredients and dishes that he displays in his work, inspired by his childhood memories, nature and art. In addition to his culinary career, Chef Shaun is also the founder and owner of caviar brand, Caspy Caviar, which is also served in-restaurant at Aqua.

For more information about Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, please visit their website at www.aqualv.com. For an opportunity to interview Chef Shaun for a feature, please email pr@avaroseagency.com.

ABOUT AQUA SEAFOOD & CAVIAR RESTAURANT

At the heart of Caviar Bar's transformation into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is the illustrious career and culinary artistry of Chef Shaun Hergatt. His Michelin-starred restaurants, including SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, while his ventures like Vestry in SoHo garnered further accolades with Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. His latest venture, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, represents a new chapter in his culinary journey. It embodies a dedication to redefining the essence of fine dining, offering guests an expanded menu that celebrates the treasures of land and sea. In partnership, Aqua is also owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, who enjoyed Chef Shaun's culinary creations. The two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to any and all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer. From world-class caviar to Atlantic Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod, and an array of delectable seafood, the menu at Aqua is set to captivate discerning palates.

Aqua is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. with an all-day Happy Hour available at the bar. To learn more, follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021,?Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED?with?Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

