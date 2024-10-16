Enjoy These Treats at Dueling Axes for the Month of October

Capture the essence of Fall with Football specials for Ohio State Buckeye games, Halloween weekend festivities and secure early bird pricing for holiday party bookings.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Dueling Axes Ohio, the flagship locations of the upscale axe-throwing venue created by Jess Hellmich and Paul Sherry, elevate Fall specials for the month of October with new drink offers, Football specials and Halloween weekend activities.

Cocktail of the Month: O'Honey Cinnamon Stick

For a cozy, festive drink in a glass, patrons can sip on the cocktail of the month, O'Honey Cinnamon Stick, compiled with flavors made with Fireball and Simple Times Honey Peach Cold Brew Tea, garnished with a cinnamon stick.

Shot of the Month: Butterfinger

Cheers to the ultimate shot of the month for your sweet tooth. Dueling Axes Ohio introduces the Butterfinger shot, made with Butterscotch Schnapps, Chocolate Liqueur and Peanut Butter Whiskey.

Ohio State Buckeye Games

Cheer on and support the Ohio State Buckeye football team and watch from Dueling Axes' full-service bar area. Enjoy beer specials including $15 domestic beer buckets and $10 pitchers of domestic drafts.

*Axe-throwing reservations are not required. Walk-ins are welcome to enjoy the bar and lounge area.

Halloween Weekend (Friday, October 25 - Saturday, October 26)

Come down to Dueling Axes for family-friendly Halloween Weekend activities. Enjoy discounted youth pricing for axe throwing at $20 for guests 16 years old or younger. All children who visit Dueling Axes during this weekend can receive a complimentary candy bag (*while supplies last. No nuts provided). Children and parents are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Book Dueling Axes for your Holiday Party

Don't be late in securing a venue for a work/corporate or family holiday party. Book early now at Dueling Axes and enjoy a complimentary gift package to give away during your holiday party. Discounted drink package programs will also be offered for a limited time for holiday bookings. Dueling Axes can accommodate for large parties or full facility buyouts.

Happy Hour

Offered four days a week, Dueling Axes promises an exceptional Happy Hour menu from Sunday through Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m.:

Sunday - Thursday $7 "Waiver" cocktails $1 off draft beers

Sunday $8 Bloody Mary

Monday $7 Dueling Mules (Your Choice)

Tuesday $7 "Axe on the Beach" cocktails

Wednesday Wine Wednesday: half-off bottles $7 Broken Handle Margaritas

Thursday $5 Blue Ball Shots



For more information on Dueling Axes Ohio, visit their website at www.theduelingaxes.com.

ABOUT DUELING AXES

Originating from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna and Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation's premier indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let's face it, you've thought of what it would be like to throw an axe - now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we've created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. Visit their websitefor more information.

Their location in Downtown Columbus is located at 309 S. 4th Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. They are open Wednesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday from noon - 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon - 8 p.m.

Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/locations/columbus-oh for more information on this location.

Their location in New Albany is located at 5780 North Hamilton Road, Suite A, Columbus, Ohio 43230. They are open Monday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m., Saturday from noon - 12 a.m. and Sunday from noon - 8 p.m.

Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/locations/gahanna-new-albany for more information on this location.

