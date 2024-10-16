DocMorris AG reported a notable upturn in its third-quarter performance for 2024, with overall revenue climbing 3.8% to 265.7 million Swiss francs. The online pharmacy's growth was primarily fueled by a surge in electronic prescription sales in Germany, which saw an impressive 11% increase to 48.1 million francs. In recent weeks, this segment's growth accelerated to over 25%, slightly surpassing analyst expectations. Despite these positive developments, DocMorris maintains a conservative outlook for 2024, projecting revenue growth between 5% and 10%.

Strategic Shifts and Future Outlook

As part of its strategic realignment, DocMorris announced the closure of its physical pharmacy in Halle by year-end, opting to serve customers from its Dutch logistics center moving forward. The company is intensifying its marketing efforts to capitalize on the growing e-prescription market, anticipating investment expenditures of 30 million francs for the current year. Looking ahead, DocMorris forecasts an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately 50 million francs for 2024, reflecting its ongoing investments in digital health market expansion and operational efficiency improvements.

