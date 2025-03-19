Multiple strategic hires fortify the global team and drive additional value to customers

C3ntro Telecom has completed network, system, and infrastructure upgrades to further strengthen and expand the company's global Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging services, offered throughC3ntro Global SMS.With these upgrades, in addition to hiring new experienced industry professionals, the company is enhancing service quality, improving product capabilities, expanding global coverage, and reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class SMS solutions.

As part of this service upgrade, C3ntro Global SMS has integrated Horisen's advanced messaging platform, refining its routing capabilities and overall efficiency. Additional enhancements to strengthen the company's Rates and Routing department, paired with an upgraded Network Operations Center (NOC), ensures optimized routing, message delivery, and network reliability for C3ntro's global customers.

Joining Mariana Osorio on the C3ntro Global SMS commercial team is a group of top industry experts who will play a vital role in the division's continued evolution. The new Product Director, Rodrigo Pérez, leads the innovation and strategy behind the SMS portfolio, reinforcing the company's position as an industry leader. Xóchitl Pérez, SMS Procurement Manager, leverages her extensive experience to boost supplier relationships. Amanda Teixeira, Country Manager for Brazil, will focus on developing the Latin American region, expanding C3ntro Global SMS's reach and strategic presence. Octavio González, Senior Account Manager for Europe, brings deep regional knowledge to enhance market presence and accelerate growth. Fernando Archila, an experienced Account Manager, strengthens customer relationships and global partnerships. These individuals, alongside many others who have already joined C3ntro Global, will be key in driving growth during the next phase of the company.

"Our investment in talent and infrastructure marks a significant step toward making C3ntro Global SMS a leading force in the industry," said Abraham Smeke, CEO of C3ntro Global. "We are committed to delivering the same level of excellence and reliability across all our services, ensuring C3ntro Global SMS reaches the prestige and success of our voice and DID services."

These advancements ensure the company continues providing reliable, scalable, and high-performance messaging solutions to carriers, CPaaS providers, and enterprises worldwide while also making it a trusted strategic exclusive partner for operators in LATAM.

C3ntro Telecom is assembling a world-class team to elevate messaging to new heights. Senior industry leaders looking to be part of this growth are invited to explore opportunities with the company.

For more information, visit www.c3ntro.com or contact us at smssales@c3ntro.com.

About C3ntro Telecom

C3ntro Telecom operates a state-of-the-art carrier-grade fiber network across Mexico's major cities, offering dark fiber and wavelength services for low-latency, high-performance data center interconnectivity. Designed for hyperscalers, carriers, and cloud service providers, our network features reliable, redundant infrastructure to support current and future needs. With over 30 years of experience, we also provide voice, SMS, virtual numbers, and traffic management services, making us a trusted partner for carriers, CPaaS providers, and enterprises.

C3ntro Global

C3ntro Global is a leading telecom company with 30 years of experience providing international voice, SMS, and DID services. With over 300 direct interconnections and strategic alliances worldwide, C3ntro offers high-quality, carrier-grade solutions for global operators, CPaaS providers, and enterprises. Its modern fiber network in Mexico supports dark fiber and wavelength services, ensuring robust connectivity for data centers and businesses. For more information, visit www.c3ntro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319556548/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

iMiller Public Relations for C3ntro

Tel: +1.866.307.2510

Email: pr@imillerpr.com