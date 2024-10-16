Nassau, The Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - MAISON Bahamas | Forbes Global Properties is pleased to announce it is a Platinum Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

MAISON Bahamas is looking forward to attending this exclusive event and having the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections.

About MAISON Bahamas | Forbes Global Properties

MAISON Bahamas is a premier luxury real estate brokerage, seamlessly blending global reach with deep local expertise in The Bahamas' exclusive property market. As a prestigious partner of Forbes Global Properties, we provide our clients with unmatched access to elite buyers and investors across the globe, ensuring every transaction is supported by a network of high-net-worth individuals and influential global figures.

With decades of experience, our team of esteemed professionals is dedicated to guiding clients through every facet of the Bahamian real estate landscape. Whether your goal is to acquire a private island, develop a world-class hotel or luxury condominium, or secure a beachfront estate, we are positioned to deliver bespoke solutions that exceed expectations. MAISON Bahamas prides itself on maintaining the highest standards of discretion and care, ensuring that every interaction is as enjoyable as it is seamless.

We look forward to sharing our latest market insights and presenting our exclusive property portfolio at the Centurion One Capital Bahamas Summit 2024, where we will showcase the finest opportunities in Bahamian luxury real estate.

